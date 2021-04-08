Fleabag's 'hot priest' Andrew Scott 'approached to star as Tony Blair in The Crown'

Andrew has reportedly been approached to play Tony Blair in the final series. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Andrew Scott, known for playing the 'hot priest' in BBC's Fleabag, has reportedly been approached to star in The Crown.

Fans of The Crown will be delighted to learn that Fleabag's 'hot priest' might be appearing in the new series.

Andrew Scott became the nation's collective crush when he appeared on the BBC show alongside Phoebe Waller Bridge, and he could be back on screens very soon.

Andrew Scott could appear in future episodes of The Crown. Picture: PA

According to a report by The Sun, the 44-year-old actor is in talks to play Tony Blair, who became Prime Minister in 1997 when he was 43.

A source said: "This role is one of the most anticipated castings on The Crown.

"The final series covers the Prime Minister’s epic clash with the Queen over her response to the death of Diana in 1997.

Tony Blair became Prime Minister in 1997. Picture: PA

"So the creators wanted an adaptable actor like Andrew who has proved he can master the charm and intimidating presence that typified Blair."

As well as Fleabag, Andrew is known for playing Moriarty in Sherlock, and he also appeared in film Spectre, playing a Bond villain.

Andrew played the 'hot preist' in BBC's Fleabag. Picture: BBC

Speaking to the Guardian about her decision to cast Andrew in Fleabag, Phoebe previously said: “It couldn’t have been anyone else,.

"It wasn’t an easy ask – someone who could convince as a person who’s seemingly totally at peace, but at the same time has a promise of danger.

"He had to be a character that Fleabag couldn’t sum up and dismiss as easily as she has with so many others – so he had to be played by an actor who you can’t define. Andrew has the charisma of 10 people rolled into one."

