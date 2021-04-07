When is the final of The Circle UK?

By Polly Foreman

When is the final of the 2021 series of The Circle UK? Find out what date the series will end...

The new series of The Circle UK arrived on Channel 4 last month, and it's safe to say it's been absolutely wild.

The third season of the reality has been jam-packed with drama, and we've already seen a number of 'Catfish' be unmasked.

Read more: Where was The Circle filmed?

At present, it's anyone's guess who'll win the show - as the most popular players in the game are changing on a pretty much daily basis.

Here's your need-to-know on when the winner will finally be crowned...

When is the final of The Circle? Picture: Channel 4

When is the final of The Circle UK?

The final of The Circle takes places at 10pm on Friday 9 April, which is this Friday.

The tense final episode will see the winner be crowned, and they will be awarded up to £100,000.

Emma Willis will present the final episode, which will see the remaining contestants finally find out who is real - and who is a Catfish - over a tense dinner.

In previous years, a 'viewers champion' has also been crowned, with them taking home a sum of the prize money.

Last year, Tim Wilson was awarded the prize - taking home £30,000, while winner of the show Paddy Smyth won £70,000.

Alex Hobern - playing as a woman named Kate - won the first season of the show in 2018, and he won both prizes.

Who will win The Circle?

We don't yet know who will win The Circle, but we're guessing it'll be a tense final - with loads of Catfish still to be unmasked.

One of the standout storylines of the series is Manrika's relationship with 'Felix' - who is actually a woman named Natalya.

The final should see Natalya finally be unmasked, which is likely to make for an awkward confrontation between her and her fellow contestants.

Read more: When is Too Hot To Handle season two out on Netflix?



Natalya has been 'Catfishing' as Felix. Picture: Channel 4

Contestant Vithun, who was recently blocked from The Circle, told Metro that he had guessed Felix was a Catfish in a chat with Andy - but that this wasn't aired.

He said: "I was saying Felix was a girl because as soon as Gemma’s reveal got real…

"It was like two days and suddenly we were supposed to worship Manrika and Felix as some amazing couple, and now I realise it was a sham relationship."

Read more: Will there be a season two of The Flight Attendant?