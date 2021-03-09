Where was The Celebrity Circle filmed?

Celebrity Circle filming location: where is the apartment building and set location?

The Circle UK is back - and this time a bunch of celebrities will be taking on the notorious social media app.

The Celebrity Circle is in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and the six-part series will begin on 9 March 2021.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, the show sees the players move into the same apartment block and get to know each other on social media app 'The Circle'.

They never meet face-to-face, so they are therefore free to play as themselves or 'catfish' their fellow contestants.

It will see the Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams play as Gemma Collins, Baga Chipz pretend to be Kim Woodburn, and a number of other celebs take part as either themselves or catfish.

Fans of the show will recognise the apartments from previous series' here's your need-to-know on where the show was filmed.

Where was The Celebrity Circle filmed?

The show was filmed in a specially-designed apartment building in Salford, England.

Filming for The Circle USA also took place in the building, as did season two of The Circle UK. The first series of the show was filmed in London.

One of the building's most notable features is a large circle on the outside, which is lit up with LED lights.

The building has been prepared with 12 furnished apartments for the players to live in, and also boasts an exercise room and rooftop lounge for them to make use of.

There is also a 'the testimonial room', which is where blocked players go to record goodbye messages - and reveal whether or not they were catfish.

All rooms are all fitted with cameras and TV screens.

When is The Celebrity Circle on Channel 4?

The Celebrity Circle starts at 9pm on Channel 4.

Who is in the line-up for The Celebrity Circle?

The full line-up is as follows:

See below for the full line-up, including who is playing as a catfish...

Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)

Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)

Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)

Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)

Saffron Barker

