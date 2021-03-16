Who won The Celebrity Circle?

Who was crowned winner of The Circle? Find out who won The Celebrity Circle last night...

The Celebrity Circle came to an end last night, with the winner of the game finally crowned.

A group of famous faces took on the famous social media app for the first time ever, which was in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The celeb version took place for a week, and featured the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Denise Van Outen and Nadia Sawalha.

Find out who won the show below...

Lady Leshurr, who was 'catfishing' as Big Narstie, was crowned winner of the show in last night's final.

Speaking at the end of the show, she said: "I lost my sister to breast cancer and this means everything to me, honestly. Thank you. I can’t believe it."

Lady Leshurr was in tears when Emma Willis announced that she had beaten YouTuber Saffron Barker to the top spot.

Opening up to the group at the end of the show, she said: "I feel like such an idiot crying.

"I did this because I lost my sister to breast cancer and this means everything to me, honestly."

Emma then told her: "You were amazing, just brilliant to watch.

Who came second and third in The Celebrity Circle?

The full run-down is below:

Lady Leshur - first place (playing as Big Narstie) Saffron Barker - second place (playing as herself) Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks - joint third place (playing as Rachel Riley) Denise Van Outen - joint third place (playing as herself)

Who else was in the cast of The Celebrity Circle?

The full cast of The Celebrity Circle is below:

Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)

Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)

Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)

Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)

Saffron Barker

When is The Circle UK back?

The normal version of the series returns to screens this evening (Tuesday 15 March).

