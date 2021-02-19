When is The Celebrity Circle 2021 air date and who is in the line-up?

19 February 2021, 15:53

The Circle Celebrity UK cast and line-up: who will appear on the series and when will it be on?

The Circle is up there with our favourite reality shows of all time, and we cannot wait to see what contestants and catfish 2021 will bring...

This year, there will be two series' screened on Channel 4 - both a celebrity and normal version.

The Celebrity Circle will be in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, and will see a range of famous faces either play themselves - or another celeb - in a bid to be voted most popular.

In line with restrictions brought in with the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed without a live audience - and there won't live shows.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming series.

Who is in the cast of The Celebrity Circle?

The confirmed cast for the series are as follows:

  • Baga Chipz
  • Charlotte Crosby
  • Denise van Outen
  • Duncan James
  • Kaye Adams
  • Nadia Sawalha
  • Lady Leshurr
  • Melvin Odoom
  • Rickie Haywood-Williams
  • Pete Wicks
  • Sam Thompson
  • Saffron Barker

The Celebrity Circle full line-up has been revealed
The Celebrity Circle full line-up has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

When is The Celebrity Circle air date?

We don't have a precise date yet, but the show is due to air some time in the coming weeks.

Will Emma Willis host The Celebrity Circle?

She will! Emma Willis will be returning to present both seasons.

Speaking previously about the series, Emma said: "The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television. I loved every minute of being a part of it and I'm delighted to be returning to it for another series where I'll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama!

Emma Willis will return to present The Celebrity Circle
Emma Willis will return to present The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

"To add to that, we’re also doing a celeb version - I can't wait to see who’ll be in the line-up and whether they’ll play as themselves or as another celebrity, it’s going to be incredible."

Gilly Greenslade, who commissioned the series for Channel 4 said: "When we were developing the series three years ago, I knew it would reflect how we live but I never expected it to be quite so prophetic.

"I hope that this show will bring some much-needed joy and hilarity to our TV screens."

"Now many more of us have had a taste of living our lives isolated and online, I am excited to see the strategies and tactics that the new players bring to the game."

