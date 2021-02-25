What is The Celebrity Circle and how does the TV show work?

What is 'The Circle' and what are the rules of the upcoming show? Here's your need-to-know...

For the first time ever, Channel 4 will air a celeb version of much-loved reality show The Circle, with The Circle Celebrity due to air next month.

It will feature the likes of Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Charlotte Crosby, Denise van Outen and Pete Wicks - and will see famous faces play either themselves or a catfish.

The Circle UK first aired in 2018, and there have been two series' on Channel 4 so far.

If you aren't familiar with the show and its format, here's your need-to-know on the rules.

The Celebrity Circle will air next month. Picture: Channel 4

What is The Circle?

The Circle is a reality show that first aired on Channel 4 in 2018. The name of the show is based on a social media app used in the show.

Players of 'The Circle' live together in separate apartments in the same building, but never meet face-to-face.

Instead, they only interact on app 'The Circle', meaning they decide on which photographs and information they choose to reveal.

Players have the option as playing themselves or a 'catfish' - which means they can pretend to be an entirely different person.

Therefore, a 20-year-old woman would be free to play as a 60-year-old man, for example.

The winner of the first series of The Circle UK, 26-year-old man named Alex Hobern, played the game pretending to be a 25-year-old woman named Kate - using his girlfriend's photos to do so.

Alex Hobern won the first series pretending to be a woman named Kate. Picture: Channel 4

What are the rules of The Circle?

Throughout the series, players vote for their favourite players - and these are regularly ranked, creating two 'influencers'.

These influencers get to decide which player to send home.

The ultimate winner of The Circle is the player who is voted most popular by their fellow players.

What does the winner of The Circle get?

The winner of the regular series of The Circle gets a cash prize, which is £50,000. In addition, there is a 'viewers champion', who gets an additional £25,000.

Who will take part in The Celebrity Circle?

The full list of contestants is below:

Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)

Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)

Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)

Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)

Saffron Barker

