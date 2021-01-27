When does the new 2021 series of The Circle UK start?

When will The Circle UK return to Channel 4? Picture: Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

The Circle UK series three: release date, cast and everything we know about the upcoming Channel 4 show.

With all of us spending much of our time indoors, there's no better time than to get acquainted (and re-acquainted) with our favourite shows.

Read more: Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'

One programme we've spent a lot of time bingeing over lockdown is The Circle, the Channel 4 show that started in 2018.

If you aren't familiar with its format, it sees a bunch of contestants move into an apartment building in separate flats, only meeting each other on a social media app: 'The Circle'.

The Circle UK is hosted by Emma Willis. Picture: Channel 4

The catch, though, is that each person can be a 'catfish' (and invent a fake persona) to attempt to become most popular on the social media site and win the show.

The Circle USA is available to stream on Netflix, while all the British seasons are on All 4.

Read more: Where are the cast of The Circle USA now?

This has led to many of us wondering when we can expect the next season to be released - here's what we know so far.

When is season three of The Circle UK released?

As yet, we don't have a release date - but Channel 4 have confirmed that the series is happening, and that it will be released in 2021.

Will there be a celebrity version of The Circle?

Channel 4 also confirmed that a celebrity version of The Circle will be released in 2021, with a number of famous faces taking on the social media game.

The celeb version of the show will be released early this year, and feature the likes of Denise van Outen, Saffron Barker, Melvin Odoom, Lady Leshurr, Duncan James, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

The Circle USA is available to watch on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Is The Circle available to watch online?

It is! You can watch both existing seasons of The Circle UK on All 4.

How can I watch The Circle USA?

You can watch The Circle USA on Netflix.

NOW READ:

Experts predict surge in Bridgerton-inspired baby names as world goes wild for Netflix series