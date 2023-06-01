Call the Midwife teases 'teary' special episode with sweet behind-the-scenes video

Call the Midwife has teased a behind-the-scenes video from the Christmas special. Picture: BBC

The BBC period drama promises this year's Christmas special will be an emotional one.

Call the Midwife has treated fans to a sneak peek of the upcoming Christmas special with a sweet behind-the-scenes clip showing the cast playing in the snow.

The popular period drama posted the teaser video on its official Instagram page, revealing a glimpse of an upcoming scene in this year's emotional festive episode.

Featuring the three youngest Turner children, Angela, Teddy and May, having a snowball fight, the snippet hinted at what's in store this December.

BBC producers also revealed that viewers can expect heartwarming storylines centred around "laughter, joy and family. With perhaps a tissue or two…"

Captioning the post on social media, the show wrote: "Behind the scenes on the new Call the Midwife Christmas Special: Snowballs and sunshine!

"Hello all! It’s something of a tradition for us to be filming our new Christmas Special in unseasonably warm weather – and this year is no different!

"You will be pleased to know that the Spring sunshine hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the young Turners for an out-of-season snowball fight! Young stars Alice Brown (Angela), Edward Shaw (Teddy) and April-Rae Hoang were VERY keen to film this particular moment in our festive episode ☃️❅❄️ (Getting them to stop when we said ‘cut’ was a little more tricky… ;-)) 😁😁😁

"Filming for this year’s seasonal story is going BRILLIANTLY – laughter, joy and family. With perhaps a tissue or two…."

Fans of the show have already been given hints at what to expect from the much-anticipated Christmas special.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, told RadioTimes.com: "It has a different feel; it's a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

And it's not just the festive episode viewers are gearing up for, as production for series 13 began in May this year.

The crew have been keeping followers up to date with the backstage action online, sharing photos of the cast including the Buckle family and Cyril Robinson.

Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion posed together with a clapper board for an exciting social media post that confirmed filming had started.

"BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!," said the caption.

"We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!"

The latest series is expected to air in 2024 so fans will have a while to wait, but the Christmas special is sure to spark excitement for what lies ahead.

