What happened between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift?

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift and constantly surrounded by snub and feud rumours. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift fans are forever talking about THAT Grammy's snub but what actually happened? And is there a feud? WATCH what really happened here.

Taylor Swift and Celine Dion have been centre of feud rumours for most of 2024 now after an event that happened at the Grammy's in February.

The prestigious music event, which saw the two huge pop stars collide publicly, has left many questioning whether the Era's super star actually snubbed Celine or not and if in fact, there's any bad blood between them.

So what actually happened? Presenting Taylor with the award for Album of the Year, Celine took to the stage, surprising fans after she's remained away from the public eye since revealing her rare illness, stiff-person syndrome, in 2022.

Happy to see her back on stage, viewers were left surprised and annoyed with what happened when Travis Kelce's girlfriend took to the stage to accept her honour.

Here's what went down between the two and whether they're actually friends now.

TAYLOR SWIFT Wins Album Of The Year For 'MIDNIGHTS' | 2024 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech

Did Taylor Swift snub Celine Dion?

The 'Power Of Love' singer called Taylor to the stage as she announced she had won the Album of the Year award for 'Midnights'.

Taylor, clearly very excited about her win, took to the stage and cuddled producer Jack Antonoff, her friend and fellow Grammy-nominee Lana Del Rey, and the sound engineer Laura Sisk.

When taking the award from Celine, she remained looking at her fellow collaborators, before turning to the audience to thank her fans. Not really acknowledging Celine who gave her the trophy.

Taylor's speech involved her talking about her love of making music and speaking about the rest of her Era's tour. Again, no mention of Celine who was publicly being seen for the first time in a while.

For some, this was considered a huge snub to the pop icon, however, others defended Taylor who was clearly very happy to win and in the moment.

Taylor Swift and Celine Dion ended any on-going feud rumours with this backstage Grammy snap. Picture: Getty

Are Taylor Swift and Celine Dion feuding?

Taylor and Celine are thought to be just fine following the Grammy event. After the alleged 'snub' on stage, the pair shared a backstage photo of themselves together where the Fortnight singer can be seen laughing and embracing Celine.

Also, prior to the award, Celine walked to the stage to her song, 'The Power of Love' and received a standing ovation from the crowd. The camera shot to Taylor who was up singing, dancing and clapping too, showing there's no underlying issues between the two.