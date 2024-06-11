How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: Release date and trailer

11 June 2024, 12:01 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 12:13

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Picture: Prime Video

By Zoe Adams

Celine Dion is about to fully open up about her health battle with Stiff Person syndrome in her new documentary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I Am: Celine Dion is going to hit our TV screens this month as the Canadian singer, famous for hit songs including My Heart Will Go On, All By Myself and The Power Of Love, opens up about how her latest health issues have impacted her career.

A rare insight into Celine's life, the 56-year-old shares all about her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disease, and how it's changed her life since.

Emotional, honest and raw, fans of the singer will see a new side to Celine, get a glimpse into her family life and how she plans to return to music despite her health.

Here's everything you need to know about the I Am: Celine Dion documentary from its release date, how to watch it in the UK and the latest trailer.

Celine Dion is raw and honest in her new documentary
Celine Dion is raw and honest in her new documentary. Picture: Prime Video

When is I Am: Celine Dion released in the UK?

Those wanting a more up close and personal look at Celine's life will get to watch the full documentary in the UK from June 25th.

After first experiencing symptoms of Stiff Person Syndrome during her Taking Chances World Tour in 2008, she was officially diagnosed in 2022.

Now, she's ready to share her daily struggles and worries with her millions of fans in this emotional documentary.

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary in the UK?

You can absorb Celine's new TV project from the comfort of your own homes as it will be released for everyone to watch in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

If you are already a member, no extra charge will be applied if you want to watch it. If not, you can sign up for the free 30-day trial or sign up for £8.99 per month or £95 per year.

Celine Dion cries over stiff-person syndrome in trailer for documentary

Is there a I Am: Celine Dion trailer?

The trailer (above) shows Celine telling cameras that she's finally ready to open up about her health struggles and how they've changed who she is and fundamentally, her singing career.

Although there are plenty of flashbacks to her career at an all-time high, we'll also see Celine's daily battles and how she plans to take on her music career again.

There are tears, laughter and adorable family moments for us all to see and experience and of course, some never-seen-before footage of the singer both on and off stage.

