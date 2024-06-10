Pink UK Summer Carnival tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets and support act

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour back to the UK for 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Cardiff, London, Liverpool, Dublin and Glasgow stadiums are getting ready to welcome Pink to the stage for her Summer Carnival UK tour this 2024.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pink is on her way back to the UK to perform her extension of the Summer Carnival tour in stadiums across the country following their success in 2023.

With a setlist fans are bound to fall in love with, and a performance no one will forget in a hurry thanks to her aerobic skills, Summer Carnival 2024 is a music event everyone is watching out for.

With a number of dates and venues, including Cardiff, London, Liverpool and Glasgow, Pink has picked the best stadiums as venues, songs and of course support acts to join her on this leg of the tour.

So when is Pink's Summer Carnival tour? What are the dates and venues? And can you still get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour was so successful in 2023 she decided to extend it. Picture: Getty

Where is Pink performing her Summer Carnival 2024 tour?

An international mega star, Pink is only performing at five venues across the United Kingdom for this leg of the tour. They are:

Cardiff - Principality Stadium

London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Liverpool - Anfield

Glasgow - Hampden Park National Stadium

Dublin - Aviva Stadium

What dates are Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 tour?

Despite Pink, aged 44, only performing at five venues, she is doing a number of dates to make sure all her fans are able to come and see her perform songs including Who Knew, So What and Raise Your Glass.

Her dates in the UK are as follows:

June 11th - Cardiff

- Cardiff June 15th and 16th - London

- London June 20th and 21st - Dublin

- Dublin June 24th and 25th - Liverpool

- Liverpool June 28th and 29th - Glasgow

Pink performs some impressive stunt moves on her Summer Carnival 2024 tour. Picture: Getty

Who is Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 support act?

Pink isn't just bringing her biggest and best tunes to the UK but she's also bringing some of her best music pals to support her on this leg of the tour.

She will be supported by The Script, who supported her in 2023 too, GAYLE and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

The Script's most popular songs include For The First Time, If You Could See Me Now and Hall of Fame.

GAYLE, an American singer and songwriter, is most famous for hit abcdefu.

Can you still get tickets to see Pink's Summer Carnival 2024?

Luckily, if you didn't think to get your hands on Pink tickets, you still have plenty of opportunity to.

Cardiff, London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow all have a number of tickets still left to purchase from Ticketmaster.

Depending on the venue and type of ticket you purchase, prices vary from £64 to £124.

