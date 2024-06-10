Pink UK Summer Carnival tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets and support act

10 June 2024, 17:10

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour back to the UK for 2024
Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour back to the UK for 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Cardiff, London, Liverpool, Dublin and Glasgow stadiums are getting ready to welcome Pink to the stage for her Summer Carnival UK tour this 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pink is on her way back to the UK to perform her extension of the Summer Carnival tour in stadiums across the country following their success in 2023.

With a setlist fans are bound to fall in love with, and a performance no one will forget in a hurry thanks to her aerobic skills, Summer Carnival 2024 is a music event everyone is watching out for.

With a number of dates and venues, including Cardiff, London, Liverpool and Glasgow, Pink has picked the best stadiums as venues, songs and of course support acts to join her on this leg of the tour.

So when is Pink's Summer Carnival tour? What are the dates and venues? And can you still get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.

Pink's Summer Carnival tour was so successful in 2023 she decided to extend it
Pink's Summer Carnival tour was so successful in 2023 she decided to extend it. Picture: Getty

Where is Pink performing her Summer Carnival 2024 tour?

An international mega star, Pink is only performing at five venues across the United Kingdom for this leg of the tour. They are:

Cardiff - Principality Stadium

London - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Liverpool - Anfield

Glasgow - Hampden Park National Stadium

Dublin - Aviva Stadium

What dates are Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 tour?

Despite Pink, aged 44, only performing at five venues, she is doing a number of dates to make sure all her fans are able to come and see her perform songs including Who Knew, So What and Raise Your Glass.

Her dates in the UK are as follows:

  • June 11th - Cardiff
  • June 15th and 16th - London
  • June 20th and 21st - Dublin
  • June 24th and 25th - Liverpool
  • June 28th and 29th - Glasgow
Pink performs some impressive stunt moves on her Summer Carnival 2024 tour
Pink performs some impressive stunt moves on her Summer Carnival 2024 tour. Picture: Getty

Who is Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 support act?

Pink isn't just bringing her biggest and best tunes to the UK but she's also bringing some of her best music pals to support her on this leg of the tour.

She will be supported by The Script, who supported her in 2023 too, GAYLE and DJ and producer KidCutUp.

The Script's most popular songs include For The First Time, If You Could See Me Now and Hall of Fame.

GAYLE, an American singer and songwriter, is most famous for hit abcdefu.

Can you still get tickets to see Pink's Summer Carnival 2024?

Luckily, if you didn't think to get your hands on Pink tickets, you still have plenty of opportunity to.

Cardiff, London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow all have a number of tickets still left to purchase from Ticketmaster.

Depending on the venue and type of ticket you purchase, prices vary from £64 to £124.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Here's the Pink tracks you'll see performed on the Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival setlist: Full list of tracks performed on 2024 tour

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour full setlist revealed

Take That members have changed a lot over the last three decades

Everything you need to know about Take That members through the years

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards 2024

What happened between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift?

Olly Murs on The X Factor and now

Did Olly Murs win The X Factor? A look back at the year, fellow contestants and famous mentor

Trending on Heart

Joey Essex's name has caused confusion across the globe

Is Joey Essex his real name? Love Island fans left confused

June's weather has been disappointing for many living in the UK

Is this going to be the coldest June on record? Brits left worried over summer forecast

Weather

How did beloved TV doctor Michael Mosley die as his body is discovered on the island of Symi?

Michael Mosley cause of death: How did the TV doctor die?

Tesco has issued a product recall for their chocolate multipacks

Tesco issues urgent chocolate recall with crucial peanut allergy warning

News

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire?

What is Joey Essex's net worth? How he made his fortune from TV shows, brand deals and businesses
Michael Mosley has died at the age of 67

Michael Mosley found dead at 67 after going missing from Greek island

Inside Michael Mosley's family life, marriage and career

Michael Mosley wife and children: Inside the TV doctor's family life

The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi

Has Michael Mosley been found? Latest on TV doctor as search continues on Symi

Charlotte said she 'would not be silenced' as she revealed Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton reveals Conor Maynard is father of unborn baby

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Sue Radford is hoping to revamp her family home

Sue Radford shares plans for ‘massive’ renovation of 10-bed Morecambe mansion

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

TV & Movies

Abbie Quinnen is rumoured to be taking part in Love Island 2024

Who is Abbie Quinnen? Love Island star's age, job, Instagram and relationship with AJ Pritchard revealed

TV & Movies

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

TV & Movies

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies