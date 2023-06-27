P!nk shocked as fan throws mum's ashes onto stage mid performance

P!nk was given ashes while she was on stage. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

A P!nk fan threw her mum’s ashes onto stage during her set in London over the weekend.

P!nk got a huge shock this weekend when one fan handed her a bag full of her mum’s ashes while she was performing.

The star took to the stage at Hyde Park in London for two American Express Presents BST performances on Saturday and Sunday.

But while she was chatting to the audience, she was handed the pouch from someone in the front of the crowd.

When she asked the member of the audience to clarify it was their mum's ashes, she then said: “I don’t know how to feel about that.”

e um doido que jogou as cinzas da mãe dele de presente pra @Pink ? kkkkkkkkk #BSTHydePark #SummerCarnivalTour pic.twitter.com/UMABzaayXj — jm (@jomas__) June 25, 2023

After walking back up to the stage from the central walkway, Pink added: “I have to say that was a first.”

The video was then shared on Twitter, with one person claiming they heard the backstory of the woman with the ashes.

She wrote: “OK so my friends stood near this lady and the backstory is… her mum couldn't get out much as she was so ill when alive so this lady takes her ashes places.

“So she gets out now, it's not everyone's cup of tea but if it gives this woman comfort then that's up to her.”

P!nk performed in London at BTS over the weekend. Picture: Getty Images

This wasn’t the only shocking moment of P!nk’s set, as she also helped a fan get engaged while performing a piano cover of Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love.

In classic P!nk style, elsewhere in the show she spun around in the air past Gwen Stefani, who opened for her friend with a set featuring giant inflatable balloons.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, P!nk was also joined by her 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage for her song Cover Me In Sunshine.

This isn't the first time Willow has joined her mum on stage as P!nk - who also shares six-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey - performed the same song at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.