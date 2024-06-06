Pink Summer Carnival setlist: Full list of tracks performed on 2024 tour

By Alice Dear

What songs will Pink perform on her Summer Carnival 2024 tour? What we know about the UK setlist so far.

Pink, 44, is heading back out on tour this summer as she revives her Summer Carnival tour for 2024, kicking off the UK leg of the tour on 11th June at Cardiff's Principality Stadium before moving on to venues in London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow.

The Who Knew, So What and Raise Your Glass hitmaker will be joined by special guests during the tour's run including The Script, Rag 'N' Bone Man, Gayle and KidCutUp.

However, it will be Pink's hits the fans will be most looking forward to seeing her perform - especially when many of them are performed while she flies around the air doing aerial acrobatics.

But what songs can fans expect to see during Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 tour? Is there an official setlist? Here's all your questions answered.

Pink Summer Carnival setlist

Pink's Summer Carnival tour is returning this year after a successful run in 2023, which means - despite this year's show having not started yet - we have a rough idea of the hits the singer will perform on stage across Cardiff, London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Of course, we can't guarantee the setlist will be identical to Summer Carnival 2023, and each show could have changes, but here's what to expect in general:

Get the Party Started Raise Your Glass Who Knew Just Like A Pill Try What About Us Turbulence Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Just Give Me A Reason F***in' Perfect Just Like Fire Please Don't Leave Me 'Cover Me in Sunshine' (with Willow Sage Hart TBC) Kids in Love When I Get There I Am Here Irrelevant No Ordinary Love (Sade cover) Runaway Trustfall Blow Me (One Last Kiss) Never Gonna Not Dance Again Last Call So What

Pink Summer Carnival 2024 UK tour dates and venues

Here are the UK dates and venues of Pink's Summer Carnival 2024 tour: