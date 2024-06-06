Everything you need to know about Take That members through the years

Take That members have changed a lot over the last three decades. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who left Take That and when? And what three members are left now? Here's all the singers from the band and what they're up to now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Take That took the UK and charts by storm in 1991 when they released their first songs including 'Do What U Like', 'Promises' and 'Pray' which was their first big-selling single.

With over three decades in the music business, the band fronted by Gary Barlow, has certainly been through a lot. Not only have they secured many number ones and successful albums, they've also gone through some pretty big changes when it comes to their members.

The original line up consisted of Gary, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange but it wasn't long before the first singer quit the band, leading to their first split.

Here's everything you need to know about all the Take That members through the years, where they are now and the complete lineup history.

Take That continued on as a band of four after Robbie Williams left. Picture: Getty

What's the history of Take That members through the years?

In 1995, Robbie became the first member to leave Take That as he had huge hopes of a solo career. Leaving Gary, Howard, Mark and Jason behind, the four completed their world tour before officially quitting in 1996. They also released their final single, 'How Deep Is Your Love'.

Ten years later, it was time to reunite and take the music world by storm again. However, in 2014 they were hit with more member troubles when Jason confirmed his exit. It was claimed he wanted to retire from the entertainment industry and go live a 'normal life'.

Ever since, Mark, Howard and Gary have carried on as a trio and have had an equal amount of success including their recent UK tour, This Life.

Gary Barlow has been the lead vocalist of Take That for many of their hit songs. Picture: Getty

Who are the members of Take That past and present?

Gary Barlow

Age: 53

Gary has become one of the most successful singer and songwriters in the UK as not only has he produced number one singles for Take That, but also other artists including Delta Goodrem, T-Pain and Lily Allen.

Elsewhere, he's also gained TV personality status thanks to his time as a judge on The X Factor.

Personally, he's been married to wife Dawn since 2000 and they have children Daniel and Emily together.

Mark Owen has remained loyal to Take That since they formed in the 90s. Picture: Getty

Mark Owen

Age: 52

Also a singer and songwriter, Mark has spent the majority of his career creating successful music and is most famous for his work in Take That.

He's been married to wife Emma since 2009 and they have children Elwood and Willow together.

Howard Donald is the lead vocal on Take That's hit single 'Never Forget'. Picture: Getty

Howard Donald

Age: 56

Howard's biggest success story is of course, Take That, but away from the band he plays instruments including the piano and drums and is also a dancer. During one band hiatus he was a judge on the German version of the talent show Got To Dance.

He is married to wife Katie Halil and has two daughters, Grace and Lola, from previous relationships.

Robbie Williams made headlines when he sensationally quit Take That. Picture: Getty

Robbie Williams - left

Age: 50

When Robbie quit the band in the 90s it was one of the biggest music news stories of the time. And it seems his decision to leave led to great things as he went on to have huge solo success.

His top singles includes 'Angels', 'Rock DJ' and 'She's The One'.

Personally, he is also married to Ayda Field who he has four children with - Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau.

Jason Orange quit fame altogether when he left Take That. Picture: Getty

Jason Orange - left

Age: 53

After quitting the band in 2014, Jason was in pursuit of a normal quiet life away from fame. Now living in his Cotswold country home, not much is known about his life.

In 2017, the remaining Take That trio admitted they had given up trying to get Jason back for a reunion.

Gary told The Sun: “He didn’t want creative involvement because we’re day-to-day on this and he wanted to leave.

“This has been weird with the whole Jason thing. He’d told us for a while, ‘I don’t want to be in music any more, I don’t want to do this any more’, and we’d push, push, push. At the end of the day you’ve got to accept someone doesn’t want to do what you’re doing any more.

"He wanted to go off, live his life, and good luck to him if that’s what he wants to do. He’s spent a big part of his life being in the band, but he doesn’t want to do it any more, it’s that simple.”

READ MORE: