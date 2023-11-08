Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about heartbreaking phone call that ended their relationship

8 November 2023, 15:07

Watch the official trailer for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary

By Hope Wilson

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has spoken out about their brief split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the Robbie Williams documentary drops on Netflix, Ayda Field, 44, the wife of Robbie Williams, 49, has opened up about the emotional phone call the couple had which ended their relationship.

The former X Factor judge bravely spoke about her marriage to the former Take That member, explaining that their relationship hasn't been plain sailing. Ayda revealed that just before Robbie's 33rd birthday, the Angels singer broke up with the actress over the phone.

Ayda divulged that after her now-husband made the tearful phone call, he entered rehab for his addiction.

The mother-of-four explained: "I remember it was 2am and I called him and I was like, 'I am just getting on the highway' and he's like, 'Are you driving? Call me when you get home.'"

Robbie Williams called time on his relationship with Ayda Field when he entered rehab
Robbie Williams called time on his relationship with Ayda Field when he entered rehab. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

Ayda continued: "And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can't be with you. I have to break up with you"

"He was my soulmate and then he was gone."

Luckily for the couple their split was short-lived as Ayda and Robbie reconciled soon after and went on to marry in 2010.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reconciled after their initial break up and have been together ever since
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reconciled after their initial break up and have been together ever since. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

Ayda and Robbie began dating in 2006 after the pair met working on a UFO documentary. The couple dated for a number of years before tying the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Beverley Hills.

Since then the pair have welcomed four children together: Theodora (Teddy), 11, Charlie, nine, Colette (Coco), five and Beau, three.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share four children together
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share four children together. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

As their family has grown, so has Ayda and Robbie's partnership. The two have appeared on numerous TV shows together including the Robbie Williams documentary and Loose Women.

Most famously Robbie and Ayda were judges on The X Factor in 2018 before dramatically quitting after one series of the show.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed.

Married At First Sight JJ Slater ex-girlfriend: Who is model Kelsie Jean Smeby?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

TV & Movies

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Who are the rumoured campmates?

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

TV & Movies

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end? Finale date revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

TV & Movies

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Georges Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Peggy Rose Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Paul Liba Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Tasha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Who is Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan? Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Six celebrities with ADHD and what they've said about the condition

Six celebrities with ADHD and what they've said about the condition

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as car insurance prices soar

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as car insurance prices soar

Lifestyle

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date confirmed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

TV & Movies