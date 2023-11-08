Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about heartbreaking phone call that ended their relationship

Watch the official trailer for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary

By Hope Wilson

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has spoken out about their brief split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the Robbie Williams documentary drops on Netflix, Ayda Field, 44, the wife of Robbie Williams, 49, has opened up about the emotional phone call the couple had which ended their relationship.

The former X Factor judge bravely spoke about her marriage to the former Take That member, explaining that their relationship hasn't been plain sailing. Ayda revealed that just before Robbie's 33rd birthday, the Angels singer broke up with the actress over the phone.

Ayda divulged that after her now-husband made the tearful phone call, he entered rehab for his addiction.

The mother-of-four explained: "I remember it was 2am and I called him and I was like, 'I am just getting on the highway' and he's like, 'Are you driving? Call me when you get home.'"

Robbie Williams called time on his relationship with Ayda Field when he entered rehab. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

Ayda continued: "And he is like, 'I can't be in a relationship, I have to get better and I can't be with you. I have to break up with you"

"He was my soulmate and then he was gone."

Luckily for the couple their split was short-lived as Ayda and Robbie reconciled soon after and went on to marry in 2010.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reconciled after their initial break up and have been together ever since. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

Ayda and Robbie began dating in 2006 after the pair met working on a UFO documentary. The couple dated for a number of years before tying the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Beverley Hills.

Since then the pair have welcomed four children together: Theodora (Teddy), 11, Charlie, nine, Colette (Coco), five and Beau, three.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field share four children together. Picture: Instagram/Ayda Field

As their family has grown, so has Ayda and Robbie's partnership. The two have appeared on numerous TV shows together including the Robbie Williams documentary and Loose Women.

Most famously Robbie and Ayda were judges on The X Factor in 2018 before dramatically quitting after one series of the show.

Read more: