Ayda Field melts hearts as she shares UNSEEN snap of wedding to Robbie Williams

Ayda Field gave fans a glimpse into her romantic wedding day to Robbie Williams. Picture: Instagram

The former X Factor star marks the couple's ninth anniversary with a stunning snap that shows her pop star husband overcome with emotion

Ayda Field has melted hearts with a stunning unseen photo of her wedding to Robbie Williams as she marks the couple's nine year anniversary on Instagram.

The 40-year-old TV personality paid tribute to her husband of almost a decade with the beautiful black and white snap that shows the British pop star choked with emotion.

Sharing a glimpse of their sweet ceremony, Ayda, who shares three children with the Take That singer, can be seen holding a bouquet as she looks into Rob's eyes in front of a huge floral arch.

Captioning the romantic picture with a string of red heart emojis, she wrote: "@robbiewilliams Happy 9 Year Anniversary...you have, and will always have, all of me. #weddingwednesday #rydaforever AWxx."

Ayda's celebrity followers flooded the adorable post with loving messages, congratulating her on the strength of her relationship with ex-party boy Robbie.

X Factor 2018 runner-up Scarlett Lee wrote: "The definition of soul mates, happy anniversary my fave couple. I love you both deeply xxxxx."

"I actually kept this magazine as inspiration for my own wedding, 9 years later I’m still not married," joked British sports journalist Hayley McQueen.

While TV psychic Sally Morgan commented: "Happy anniversary to you gorgeous pair," next to a heart emoji.

The celebrity couple, who announced they wouldn't be making a return to The X Factor in April this year, tied the knot at Robbie's Los Angeles home in August 2010.

Despite Ayda's latest wedding snap showing a seemingly traditional ceremony, reports at the time revealed the nuptials were anything but conventional.

The invited an intimate group of 60 guests, who were told they were attending a James Bond-themed party. Once they had arrived, Rob and Ayda shocked the crowd by kickstarting their wedding ceremony.

"The only thing that's traditional about the wedding is the vows. No hen party, no bachelor party, no wedding showers," explained the Angels hitmaker.

"Our doggies are taking the bridesmaid roles!" added the US actress.

"I was originally thinking little bow ties for them, but instead they're going to each have flower collars."

Since becoming husband and wife, the A-list duo welcomed a brood of kids into their family – Teddy, now six, Charlton, now four, and 11-month-old baby Coco.