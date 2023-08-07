Robbie Williams reveals he wants cosmetic 'filler' following two stone weight loss

7 August 2023, 15:02

Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss
Robbie Williams reveals he wants 'filler' following two stone weight loss. Picture: Instagram/ Ayda Field
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Robbie Williams have confessed to wanting filler in his eyes, which he describes as 'hollow'.

Robbie Williams, 47, has revealed he would like to turn to cosmetic procedures to tweak his appearance.

The Angels, Feel and Rock DJ hitmaker said that he would specifically like to have filler in his eyes as he thinks they look "hollow".

The singer, who has been married to Ayda Field for 13 years, also recently showed off his weight loss after shedding two stone.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie said: "Everybody looks at bad plastic surgery and goes ‘God no, don’t do that’. But nobody sees the good plastic surgery as it’s not recognised.

Robbie William poses for his wife Ayda Field
Robbie William poses for his wife Ayda Field. Picture: Instagram/ Ayda Field

“Most people in my industry have got really good plastic surgery. I want some filler in the eyes as I look like I have hollow eyes."

He added: “There are a lot of things we don’t need that we get though.”

Robbie, who has previously admitted to having botox, also spoke to the publication about plans to embrace hair loss in the future, after being rejected from two hair transplants.

Robbie Williams performs at the Heartland Festival in Kvaerndrup, Denmark, 2023
Robbie Williams performs at the Heartland Festival in Kvaerndrup, Denmark, 2023. Picture: Getty

He said: “I’m going to keep my hair for as long as I can and then I will go all bald. I went to two people to see if they could help thicken my hair from harvesting from the back but apparently my hair is too thin to harvest any more. It is what it is.

“While I still can, I think I will grow a mullet at the back for (my shows in) Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year.”

Robbie Williams shows off his two stone weight loss
Robbie Williams shows off his two stone weight loss. Picture: Instagram/ Ayda Field

Earlier this year, Robbie revealed to fans that he had body dysmorphia.

In an Instagram post, he wrote to his fans: "I could write a book about self-loathing where my body image is concerned. Like pure self hatred, the ugliness of feeling ugly."

He went on: "I'm body dysmorphic and on top of being dysmorphic at times I can be 40+ pounds over weight. So you can imagine what my mind sees. Or maybe you can’t either way its a f***ing disaster."

"At the moment I'm skinny...But me being me my mind is going ‘F***ing great Rob, you managed to get skinny and now you're old, congrats, golf clap.

"The struggle is real, the sadness shocking. I’ve had it all my life. And it wont abate.

"What is it that is hard wired in us, that is so calloused, that makes self acceptance and self love so difficult that it seems impossible?"

He finished the post with: "Anyway, i'm not fishing for compliments. I'm sharing for sharing sake. I'm sharing for some sort of release I guess. And if someone else recognises themselves in the words I’ve written maybe it helps both of us."

