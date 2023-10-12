Exclusive

Take That podcast: How to listen to Gary, Mark and Howard's new podcast This Life

12 October 2023, 13:01 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 13:24

Take That announce brand new podcast This Life, available to listen to on Global Player
Picture: Matt Crossick

Episodes of the brand new podcast will be available weekly from 19th October on Global Player

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Take That: This Life is the brand new podcast celebrating the return of one of the UK’s most successful artists, Take That.

Full video versions of the podcast will be available on Global Player exclusively for the six-week run of the podcast. They will be released the day after each episode's release.

Across six episodes, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will look back at their favourite moments from their epic 30+ year career. They'll leave no stone unturned, recounting their journey from five young lads playing Manchester clubs to number one albums, record-breaking tours and everything in between.

The band will share intimate memories from their time in the spotlight
Picture: Matt Crossick

The first episode of Take That: This Life is released on Thursday 19th October, with episodes dropping weekly on Global Player.

Full video versions of the podcast will be available on Global Player exclusively for the six-week run of the podcast. They will be released the day after each episode's release.

The six part podcast lifts the lid on the band’s musical journey from the 90s until now, as remembered by the three people at the heart of it all. They’ll share forgotten memories, discuss parts of their lives never heard before and receive surprise video messages from special guests.

Episodes of Take That: This Life will be available to watch on Global Player
Picture: Matt Crossick

Who’d have thought after all this time we’d be adding professional podcasters to our resumes?! It’s been a real treat to sit down together and just chat, about some things we’ve talked about before and some things we haven’t. We hope people enjoy listening to us as we reminisce on old times and look ahead to the future of Take That.

- Gary, Mark, and Howard. Take That

The podcast follows the announcement of the band’s ninth studio album, This Life, to be released on 24th November, new single Windows and a huge UK and Ireland tour which will see the band play 41 dates across 15 cities from April to June 2024.

For tour dates and ticket information, check out takethat.com

