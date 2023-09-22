Take That 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and new music revealed

22 September 2023, 10:42

Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024
Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024. Picture: Take That
Take That announce UK tour for 2024, full list of dates and special guest revealed

One of the UK’s most successful bands, Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024 alongside news of their ninth studio album This Life, set for release 24th November.

Take That have also unleashed their brand-new single Windows which is out now.

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland.

It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new. We’re incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!

They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Full list of tour dates:

Take That This Life On Tour 2024

With very special guest Olly Murs

  • Saturday 13 April - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
  • Sunday 14 April - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
  • Friday 19 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena
  • Saturday 20 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena
  • Monday 22 April - Dublin - 3Arena
  • Tuesday 23 April - Dublin - 3Arena
  • Thursday 25 April - London - The O2
  • Friday 26 April - London - The O2
  • Saturday 27 April - London - The O2
  • Tuesday 30 April - London - The O2
  • Friday 03 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Saturday 04 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Sunday 05 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Tuesday 07 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Wednesday 08 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Friday 10 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Saturday 11 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Tuesday 14 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Wednesday 15 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Friday 17 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Saturday 18 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
  • Friday 24 May - Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
  • Sunday 26 May - Nottingham - The City Ground Stadium
  • Tuesday 28 May - Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
  • Thursday 30 May - Milton Keynes - Stadium MK
  • Saturday 01 June - Southampton - St Mary’s Stadium
  • Tuesday 04 June - Plymouth - Home Park Stadium
  • Thursday 06 June - Swansea.com Stadium
  • Saturday 08 June - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

Those who pre-order new album This Life from the official store LINK before 14:00 on 26th September will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 27th September at 9.30am.

Tickets will go on general Friday 29th September at 9.30am via HERE.

