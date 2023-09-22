Take That 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and new music revealed

Take That announce UK tour for 2024, full list of dates and special guest revealed

One of the UK’s most successful bands, Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024 alongside news of their ninth studio album This Life, set for release 24th November.

Take That have also unleashed their brand-new single Windows which is out now.

This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland.

It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new. We’re incredibly proud of the new album - there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!

They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.

Full list of tour dates:

Take That This Life On Tour 2024

With very special guest Olly Murs

Saturday 13 April - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

Sunday 14 April - Sheffield - Utilita Arena

Friday 19 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Saturday 20 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Monday 22 April - Dublin - 3Arena

Tuesday 23 April - Dublin - 3Arena

Thursday 25 April - London - The O2

Friday 26 April - London - The O2

Saturday 27 April - London - The O2

Tuesday 30 April - London - The O2

Friday 03 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Saturday 04 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Sunday 05 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Tuesday 07 May - Manchester - Co-op Live

Wednesday 08 May - Manchester - Co-op Live

Friday 10 May - Manchester - Co-op Live

Saturday 11 May - Manchester - Co-op Live

Tuesday 14 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Wednesday 15 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Friday 17 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Saturday 18 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Friday 24 May - Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium

Sunday 26 May - Nottingham - The City Ground Stadium

Tuesday 28 May - Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium

Thursday 30 May - Milton Keynes - Stadium MK

Saturday 01 June - Southampton - St Mary's Stadium

Tuesday 04 June - Plymouth - Home Park Stadium

Thursday 06 June - Swansea.com Stadium

Saturday 08 June - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium

Those who pre-order new album This Life from the official store LINK before 14:00 on 26th September will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 27th September at 9.30am.

Tickets will go on general Friday 29th September at 9.30am via HERE.