Take That 2024 tour dates: Tickets, venues and new music revealed
22 September 2023, 10:42
Take That announce UK tour for 2024, full list of dates and special guest revealed
One of the UK’s most successful bands, Take That, have today announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024 alongside news of their ninth studio album This Life, set for release 24th November.
Take That have also unleashed their brand-new single Windows which is out now.
This Life On Tour will see the trio - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland.
They will be joined on the tour by very special guest, Olly Murs.
Full list of tour dates:
Take That This Life On Tour 2024
With very special guest Olly Murs
- Saturday 13 April - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
- Sunday 14 April - Sheffield - Utilita Arena
- Friday 19 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena
- Saturday 20 April - Leeds - First Direct Arena
- Monday 22 April - Dublin - 3Arena
- Tuesday 23 April - Dublin - 3Arena
- Thursday 25 April - London - The O2
- Friday 26 April - London - The O2
- Saturday 27 April - London - The O2
- Tuesday 30 April - London - The O2
- Friday 03 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- Saturday 04 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- Sunday 05 May - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
- Tuesday 07 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
- Wednesday 08 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
- Friday 10 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
- Saturday 11 May - Manchester - Co-op Live
- Tuesday 14 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
- Wednesday 15 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
- Friday 17 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
- Saturday 18 May - Birmingham - Utilita Arena
- Friday 24 May - Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium
- Sunday 26 May - Nottingham - The City Ground Stadium
- Tuesday 28 May - Norwich - Carrow Road Stadium
- Thursday 30 May - Milton Keynes - Stadium MK
- Saturday 01 June - Southampton - St Mary’s Stadium
- Tuesday 04 June - Plymouth - Home Park Stadium
- Thursday 06 June - Swansea.com Stadium
- Saturday 08 June - Bristol - Ashton Gate Stadium
Those who pre-order new album This Life from the official store LINK before 14:00 on 26th September will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday 27th September at 9.30am.
Tickets will go on general Friday 29th September at 9.30am via HERE.