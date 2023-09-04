Best Podcasts of 2023

By Hope Wilson

Looking for a great podcast to sink your teeth into? Then look no further.

Whether you're on the hunt for comedy, parenting advice, health guidance, true crime or political updates, there is a podcast for everyone.

Each of the podcasts listed blow are available on Global Player so you can find them all in one place.

Here are the best podcasts of 2023.

Spencer & Vogue

Husband-and-wife duo Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have teamed up for a ferociously funny podcast which sees them confess all about their marriage.

Whether it's about money, social media, or their kids- no topic is left uncovered.

The couple also answer listener questions, so if you have any burning queries you'd like Spencer and Vogue to advise on, send them an email at spencerandvoguepod@gmail.com.

The News Agents

For all the latest political news and insights, listeners should add The News Agents to their podcast list.

Journalists Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall have teamed up to discuss the newest revelations in the political sphere. With first class interviews and astute analysis, episodes are available every weekday afternoon.

John and Emily have recently launched The News Agents USA podcasts so fans can have a second fix of their favourite podcast.

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett

The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast features the Dragons' Den favourite interviewing famous guests about their lives.

Whether it's actors, footballers, doctors, reality-TV stars or comedians, Steven has spoken to them all.

Previous interviewees have included Fearne Cotton, Richard Osmond, Alex Scott and Maisie Williams who have all opened up about their personal lives and careers.

Inspiring and insightful, this is definitely one to listen out for.

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster have paired up to create a tasty podcast.

In Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, guests are invited to step inside James and Ed's imaginary restaurant to choose their dream starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. They are then invited to discuss their choices and chat about their career.

Motsi Mabuse, Paul Mescal, Kathy Burke and Reece Shearsmith have all appeared on the podcast which is filled with fun, frolics and of course, food.

Happy Mum Happy Baby

Queen of the Jungle Giovanna Fletcher hosts the podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby, which discusses the realities of motherhood.

Giovanna and her interviewees talk all about the highs and lows of parenting in frank and honest conversations which are rarely heard.

In 2020 the Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the podcast talking about how important early years of childhood are to infants.

With a sprinkle of fun along the way, Happy Mum Happy Baby is a fabulous listen.

True Crime with Kendall Rae

YouTube star Kendall Rae has moved into the podcast world, with the aim of raising awareness of both solved and unsolved crimes.

Kendall covers a range of high-profile criminal events as well as lesser-known cases in need of more attention.

With interviews featuring family members of the victims, Kendall's empathy is clear to hear.

ZOE Science & Nutrition

This podcasts brings together all the top scientists from around the world to discuss the latest health, nutrition, and gut health research.

Hosted by Jonathan Wolf, listeners will receive practical advice from experts on how to stay healthy amongst all the nutritional noise out there.

Story Pirates

The award-winning Story Pirates podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into sketch comedy and songs.

Previous episodes have been titled, 'Burrito Surprise' and 'The Floor is Lamas' and regularly feature celebrity contributors.

Each story lasts between 10 and 40 minutes so you can keep your little ones entertained for as little or as long as you want.

LuAnna: The Podcast

Hosted by pals Luisa Zissman & Anna Williamson, there's nothing these two won't talk about.

In LuAnna: The Podcast, the ladies discuss the top stories of the week with plenty of laughs and love throughout.

Fans can ask the pair to solve their personal issues or share hilarious stories to get the girls giggling.

