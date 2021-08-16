What is Dragons' Den star Sara Davies' net worth?

16 August 2021, 10:58

What is Sara Davies' net worth?
What is Sara Davies' net worth? Picture: BBC

Sara Davies is one of the Dragons on BBC One's Dragons' Den - find out her net worth and what she does for a job.

Sara Davies joined Dragons' Den in 2019 for its seventeenth series, replacing Jenny Campbell who announced her departure at the start of the year.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur is known for being founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, which she started while studying at the University of York.

As of of 2019, Crafter's Companion exports to more than 40 countries worldwide, and employs around 200 people.

According to reports, the turnover of the company was £25 million in 2018.

Here's your need-to-know on Sara's net worth...

Sara joined Dragons' Den in 2019
Sara joined Dragons' Den in 2019. Picture: BBC

What is Sara Davies' net worth?

As a result of her successful business ventures, Sara is estimated to be worth around £37m.

How old is Sara Davies?

Sara was born in County Durham on 23 April 1984, meaning she is 37 years old.

Is Sara Davies married? Who is her husband?

Sara has been married to Simon Davies since 2007. The couple have two children, and live in Teeside.

