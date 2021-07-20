Will there be a season three of Never Have I Ever on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season three release date: will there be another season of the Netflix show? Here's what we know...

Never Have I Ever shot to the top of the UK Netflix charts since season two dropped earlier this month, and it's proving a huge hit with viewers.

The high school comedy was created by Mindy Kaling, and follows Devi as she navigates her love triangle with Paxton and Ben.

If you've already binged every episode, we're guessing you're probably on the edge of your seat waiting for news of another season.

Will there be another season of Never Have I Ever?

There hasn't been official confirmation of a third season, but Netflix usually waits till the newest series has been live for around a month before announcing a renewal.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi, previously spoke about where the love triangle could go in season three.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "It is going to be interesting to see what happens next.

"I have no idea because she is happy with Paxton and that's happening officially. But of course, Ben's obviously going to still be a player in the game."

Showrunner and executive producer Lang Fisher added: "It's going to be a fun, messy ride until the show ends and once again, maybe she chooses neither. They're high schoolers. They don't have to end up together. They should probably date a lot more people before they settle down."

Fisher added: "This has been her dream for the entire series. Day 1 she's like, 'We've got to get boyfriends.' That's all she's wanted, and now she has one and he is the most popular boy in the school. What is that going to be like? Is it going to be the dream that she had always imagined it would be or will it be more complicated?

"And probably it will be more complicated than that. There's still these things to explore in terms of sex and what do you do if you're a nerd who's done very little and you're dating a much more experienced guy?"