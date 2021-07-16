When is Virgin River season four released on Netflix?

The third season of Virgin River recently dropped on Netflix, and the drama series has since shot to the top of the streaming service's UK charts.

The drama tells the story of Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves to the northern Californian town of Virgin River to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. Mel, who hoped to make a fresh start and leave her painful memories behind, quickly finds that small-town living isn't what she expected.

If you've already binged every episode of season three, we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting for news of season four.

Here's everything we know...

Will there be a season four of Virgin River?

According to reports, there is a season four on the cards - and filming is apparently due to start later this month.

Nothing has been confirmed by Netflix, however, so we don't know for sure whether a fourth series is currently in the pipeline.

When is the Virgin River season four release date?

As we don't yet know if it's definitely happening, we don't have an official release date.

If reports about filming commencing this week are true, however, we should be able to expect the show in mid-late 2022.

We don't yet have a release date for Virgin River season four. Picture: Netflix

Who's in the Virgin River cast?

The Virgin River cast is as follows:

Alexandra Breckenridge - Mel

Martin Henderson - Jack

Colin Lawrence - John

Lauren Hammersley - Charmaine

Tim Matheson - Doc

Annette O'Toole - Hope

Benjamin Hollingsworth - Brady

Zibby Allen - Brie

Sarah Dugdale - Lizzie

Grayson Gurnsey - Ricky

Is there a trailer for Virgin River season three?

There is! You can watch the trailer below: