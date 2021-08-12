Will there be a Kissing Booth 4 on Netflix?

Will there be a fourth Kissing Booth film? Here's what we know about a possible Kissing Booth 4...

The Kissing Booth 3 has finally dropped on Netflix, with the long-anticipated film following the lives Elle Evans (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Elle’s best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) during their final summer before university.

The film was confirmed in 2019, meaning fans have been waiting a long time to find out what their favourite gang have been up to.

The Kissing Booth 3 was released on August 11, and many fans are already clamouring for news of a fourth.

Here's everything we know.

The Kissing Booth 3 is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Kissing Booth 4?

Bad news for fans of the film - it isn't thought there will be a fourth film.

The films have always been sold as a trilogy, and the tagline of The Kissing Booth 3 is 'one last time'.

What's more, Beth Reekles, who wrote the books the films are based on, described The Kissing Booth 3 as the "final chapter."

She wrote on her website: "When I finished the edits… I sobbed my heart out. This is all ten years in the making, ten years of Elle and Lee and Noah, and now… Now, it’s all come to an end."

It's unlikely that there will be a Kissing Booth 4. Picture: Netflix

What's more, Joey King also said an emotional goodbye to her character, telling The Nerds of Colour: "I learned so much from playing her.

"It's the end of an era. It's sad, but it's beautiful too."

In November 2020, Jacob Elordi told Vanity Fair that Kissing Booth 3 "is really the last kiss.”