Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's relationship: How long have they been together and when did they get married?

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher married in 2012. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

When did Tom and Giovanna Fletcher get together and what was Tom's wedding speech? Find out everything...

Giovanna Fletcher is about to take on a huge new challenge after signing up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

While she has made a name for herself as a TV personality, podcaster and top selling author, Giovanna is also married to McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

So, let’s take a look at their relationship and how they met over 17 years ago…

How did Giovanna and Tom Fletcher meet?

Giovanna, 35, and Tom, 35, first met at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were just 13-years-old.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher met when they were 13. Picture: PA Images

Their surnames - Falcone and Fletcher - meant they sat next to each other during assembly, which is how they got to know each other.

The McFly song All About You was written by Tom about Giovanna as a Valentine's present back in 2004.

And Tom actually proposed to his wife on the same spot they met in the assembly hall in 2011.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher has luxury item banned from camp

When did Giovanna and Tom Fletcher get married?

The couple tied the knot in 2012 in London, surrounded by their family and friends.

The ceremony was attended by their celebrity pals including Tom's McFly bandmates Harry Judd, Dougie Poynter and Danny Jones.

The band even performed a 90-minute set during the evening reception, while Giovanna also had the likes of Kara Tointon and BFF Emma Willis on her guest list.

What was Tom Fletcher’s wedding speech?

Tom rewrote classic McFly songs as his wedding speech, which quickly went viral online, and has now had more than 21million views on YouTube.

During the 14-minute video, Tom can be seen singing out his thank yous as opposed to saying them.

How many children do Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have?

Giovanna and Tom have three children together.

Eldest son Buzz is six, Buddy is four and youngest Max is two-years-old.

Tom announced on his YouTube channel on 29 October 2013 that the couple were expecting their first child, with a video titled 'We Have Some News...'.

A video announcing the birth of their second son was titled 'Bump to Buddy', where they took pictures documenting their second pregnancy.

In March 2018 it was announced that their third child was due in September, but Max was born early on 24 August 2018.

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity line up 2020: Meet the confirmed celebrities including Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie