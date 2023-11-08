How much is Robbie Williams worth? His net worth explained

How much is Robbie Williams worth? His net worth explained. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is Robbie Williams' net worth? Here is everything we know.

Robbie Williams, 49, is at the front of everyone's mind after the release of his revealing documentary, Robbie Williams.

The former Take That member has opened up about his time in the band, as well as giving fans a look into his marriage with former X Factor judge Ayda Field, 44. The couple have bravely opened up about Robbie's struggle with addiction and the moment the two split early in their relationship.

After being in show business for over 30 years and producing songs such as Angels and Eternity, Robbie has accumulated a significant amount of wealth.

Robbie Williams has been in the music industry for decades. Picture: Getty

What is Robbie Williams net worth?

According to The Daily Express Robbie Williams is worth £222 million.

Robbie accumulated the majority of his wealth through his music career, however his other ventures outside of the music business have also proved fruitful.

The singer has enjoyed a colourful career which has seen him be an X Factor judge alongside his wife Ayda, as well as turning his hand to acting by providing the voice of Dougal in the 2010 film adaption of The Magic Roundabout.

Watch the Robbie Williams documentary trailer here:

Watch the official trailer for Robbie Williams' Netflix documentary

Throughout the years Robbie has invested his vast wealth in other business such as Port Vale football club and founding Los Angeles Vale Football Club.

The TV star also has a large property portfolio and made over £60 million after selling three of his properties in 2021.

