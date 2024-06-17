Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'lucky to be here' after horrific cycling accident left him in hospital

Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

By Hope Wilson

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has opened up about a recent biking incident which left him severely bruised.

Gordon Ramsay, 57, has been left "really shaken" following a horrific bike accident which saw him end up in hospital.

The father-of-six took to social media over Father's Day weekend to warn his followers of the importance of wearing a helmet after he was involved in a "really bad accident".

Revealing that he was "lucky to be here", the Hell's Kitchen chef went on to describe the terrifying ordeal which resulted in him needing medical treatment.

Gordon shared an emotional video detailing the incident, captioning the post: "With #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET!"

Gordon Ramsay opened up about his scary bike accident. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

He continued: "This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.

"I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx."

Gordon Ramsay showed fans his painful bruise. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

In the video, the Masterchef favourite began: "Hi guys, it's Gordon. I would like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I like cycling, and triathlons, Iron Mans, etc.

"This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident, and it really shook me, and honestly, I'm lucky to be here."

Gordon continued: " Now, from those incredible surgeons, doctors, and nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week — they were amazing. But honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money, they're crucial. Even with the kids, on a short journey, they've got to wear a helmet.

"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm, sort of, getting through it."

Watch Gordon Ramsay reveal his injury here:

Gordon Ramsay shows off huge bruise from bike accident

The Kitchen Nightmares host then showed images of what his cycling gear looked like before and after the accident, with his yellow outfit torn and helmet bashed.

Fans were quick to flood Gordon's post with positive comments, wishing the chef well.

One user wrote on Instagram: "I thought it might have been a small crash but my god that bruise says otherwise! Glad you’re doing okay."

Another added: "I'm very glad we didn't lose this legend, thank you for spreading awareness, Gordan. We need more people promoting health and safety. Proud of you."

While a third stated: "Never seen you rattled Gordon. Speedy recovery & thank you for getting the message out there. Go hug your babies 🙌"

Gordon Ramsay showed the aftermath of his cycling accident. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

The TV chef has been married to wife Tana since 1996 and the couple share six children together.

Last year the pair welcomed their youngest child, Jesse James, to their family, with Gordon and Tana keeping the pregnancy under wraps until he was born.

The couple surprised followers with their new arrival, with Tana sharing the happy news on Instagram, writing: "It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼"

As well as Jesse James, Gordon and Tana are parents to Megan, 26, Holly, 24, Jack, 24, Matilda, 22 and five-year-old Oscar.