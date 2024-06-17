Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'lucky to be here' after horrific cycling accident left him in hospital

17 June 2024, 13:14

Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident
Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

By Hope Wilson

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has opened up about a recent biking incident which left him severely bruised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gordon Ramsay, 57, has been left "really shaken" following a horrific bike accident which saw him end up in hospital.

The father-of-six took to social media over Father's Day weekend to warn his followers of the importance of wearing a helmet after he was involved in a "really bad accident".

Revealing that he was "lucky to be here", the Hell's Kitchen chef went on to describe the terrifying ordeal which resulted in him needing medical treatment.

Gordon shared an emotional video detailing the incident, captioning the post: "With #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there…WEAR A HELMET!"

Gordon Ramsay opened up about his scary bike accident
Gordon Ramsay opened up about his scary bike accident. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

He continued: "This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.

"I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx."

Gordon Ramsay showed fans his painful bruise
Gordon Ramsay showed fans his painful bruise. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

In the video, the Masterchef favourite began: "Hi guys, it's Gordon. I would like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I like cycling, and triathlons, Iron Mans, etc.

"This week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident, and it really shook me, and honestly, I'm lucky to be here."

Gordon continued: " Now, from those incredible surgeons, doctors, and nurses in the hospital who looked after me this week — they were amazing. But honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money, they're crucial. Even with the kids, on a short journey, they've got to wear a helmet.

"Now, I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm, sort of, getting through it."

Watch Gordon Ramsay reveal his injury here:

Gordon Ramsay shows off huge bruise from bike accident

The Kitchen Nightmares host then showed images of what his cycling gear looked like before and after the accident, with his yellow outfit torn and helmet bashed.

Fans were quick to flood Gordon's post with positive comments, wishing the chef well.

One user wrote on Instagram: "I thought it might have been a small crash but my god that bruise says otherwise! Glad you’re doing okay."

Another added: "I'm very glad we didn't lose this legend, thank you for spreading awareness, Gordan. We need more people promoting health and safety. Proud of you."

While a third stated: "Never seen you rattled Gordon. Speedy recovery & thank you for getting the message out there. Go hug your babies 🙌"

Gordon Ramsay showed the aftermath of his cycling accident
Gordon Ramsay showed the aftermath of his cycling accident. Picture: Instagram/Gordon Ramsay

The TV chef has been married to wife Tana since 1996 and the couple share six children together.

Last year the pair welcomed their youngest child, Jesse James, to their family, with Gordon and Tana keeping the pregnancy under wraps until he was born.

The couple surprised followers with their new arrival, with Tana sharing the happy news on Instagram, writing: "It’s been a nerve wracking 9 months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much ❤️🙏🏼"

As well as Jesse James, Gordon and Tana are parents to Megan, 26, Holly, 24, Jack, 24, Matilda, 22 and five-year-old Oscar.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

TV & Movies

Exclusive
Ruth Jones and James Cordon wrote Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones opens up about writing Christmas special with James Corden

Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a final episode this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones 'leaks' shock death spoilers for Christmas episode

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series

Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

TV & Movies

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Trending on Heart

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

Lifestyle

June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far

Why has it been so cold in June in 2024?

Weather

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton including age, height and TV career

TV & Movies

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed

Pink has accumulated a cast wealth over the years

What is Pink's net worth? Her incredible earnings revealed

Celebrities

Luke Thompson stars in Netflix's Bridgerton

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton? Inside actor Luke Thompson's life

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island fans have called for two contestants to be 'axed'

Love Island fans urge producers to 'axe' two islanders after their 'disgusting' behaviour

TV & Movies

Benedict Bridgerton is yet to find a wife on the Netflix show

Who does Benedict Bridgerton marry? Everything we know about his future wife

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

TV & Movies

The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi

Michael Mosley's final hours revealed as he was 'moments' from safety

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Married at First Sight

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

The summer solstice in the UK marks the official start of the warmer months

When is summer solstice 2024? Date, what happens and all you need to know

Weather