Exclusive

Gino D'Acampo addresses Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix 'feud' and teases Road Trip return

Gino D'Acampo reveals whether he'll do another Road Trip

Gino D'Acampo joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning to talk about the new series of Family Fortunes.

Gino D'Acampo has opened up about why he decided to leave Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip.

The TV chef joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today to chat about his new series of Family Fortunes.

But talk soon turned to the reason behind his dramatic exit from Road Trip earlier this month.

Gino previously starred alongside Gordon Ramsey and Fred Sirieix in the highly popular TV series which saw them journey around the world together.

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip has been cancelled. Picture: Twitter

Opening up about a rumoured 'feud' between the stars of the show, Gordon told us: "I love the boys, Gordon is a cool guy, Fred we've known each other for a long time.

"What happened was we tried to put the dates down to do the show and then all of a sudden they get cancelled.

"We were supposed to film next month in May, and end of January they told us we're no longer filming in May it's probably going to be October and November.

"This is the second time it's happened in a year. So I said 'we can't do that because everybody has a block of dates, we need to work, we need to support our family'.

"They said 'this is what it is, we need to be able to move things around'."

Gino D'Acampo doesn't rule out Road Trip return

He continued: "The contract was also getting bigger and more stressful, so i thought let me get out of this before the friendship is going to suffer, I'd rather have the friendship and not have the show."

When Jamie then asked whether the show would ever come back, Gino added: "I tell you what, I think it's going to happen again in the future.

"I think some time in the future someone is going to realise, 'look we lost this because we didn't organise ourselves very well'.

"I have no doubt in the next two, three years we will do a cheeky road trip again."

Watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart