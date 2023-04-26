Exclusive

Gino D'Acampo addresses Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix 'feud' and teases Road Trip return

26 April 2023, 08:48 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 08:56

Gino D'Acampo reveals whether he'll do another Road Trip

Gino D'Acampo joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning to talk about the new series of Family Fortunes.

Gino D'Acampo has opened up about why he decided to leave Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip.

The TV chef joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast today to chat about his new series of Family Fortunes.

But talk soon turned to the reason behind his dramatic exit from Road Trip earlier this month.

Gino previously starred alongside Gordon Ramsey and Fred Sirieix in the highly popular TV series which saw them journey around the world together.

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip has been cancelled
Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip has been cancelled. Picture: Twitter

Opening up about a rumoured 'feud' between the stars of the show, Gordon told us: "I love the boys, Gordon is a cool guy, Fred we've known each other for a long time.

"What happened was we tried to put the dates down to do the show and then all of a sudden they get cancelled.

"We were supposed to film next month in May, and end of January they told us we're no longer filming in May it's probably going to be October and November.

"This is the second time it's happened in a year. So I said 'we can't do that because everybody has a block of dates, we need to work, we need to support our family'.

"They said 'this is what it is, we need to be able to move things around'."

Gino D'Acampo doesn't rule out Road Trip return

He continued: "The contract was also getting bigger and more stressful, so i thought let me get out of this before the friendship is going to suffer, I'd rather have the friendship and not have the show."

When Jamie then asked whether the show would ever come back, Gino added: "I tell you what, I think it's going to happen again in the future.

"I think some time in the future someone is going to realise, 'look we lost this because we didn't organise ourselves very well'.

"I have no doubt in the next two, three years we will do a cheeky road trip again."

Watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

How To Listen To Heart

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated lemon skirt from Jaeger

Celebrities

Britain is set to bask in sunshine

UK weather: Britain set for bank holiday 'mini heatwave' with temperatures hotter than Monaco

News

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Showbiz

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Lifestyle

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

Showbiz

A parent has said it's 'selfish' to let a child cry in a restaurant

Parent sparks debate after claiming it’s ‘selfish’ to let children cry in restaurants

Lifestyle

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

TV & Movies

Adele opened up in Carpool Karaoke

Adele left in tears as she opens up about divorce in final ever Carpool Karaoke

TV & Movies

A woman has said her neighbour has complained about her washing line

Furious neighbour claims laundry on washing line is 'ruining her view'

Lifestyle

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how Enzo pulled off magic trick

Britain's Got Talent viewers 'work out' how magician Enzo pulled off disappearing act

Showbiz

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Max George surprises girlfriend Maisie Smith with 'proposal' on The Chase

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has taken her daughter Bambi on her first holiday

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish holiday with baby Bambi

Showbiz