Why did Gino D'Acampo quit Gordon Gino and Fred's Road Trip?

Gino D'Acampo quit the Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip series following difficulties with contracts, but claims he remains good friends with Gordon Ramsey and Fred Siriex.

Gino D'Acampo, 47, Gordon Ramsey, 56, and Fred Siriex, 51, are currently starring in the new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip where the hilarious trio are touring Spain.

While fans will be excited to see Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! on their TVs, it will be the final series of travel show as TV chef Gino has since quit.

Gino announced the sad news earlier this year, telling his fans that he was leaving because of difficulties with contracts and schedules.

But what is the real reason Gino quit the hit show, what has he said and is he still friends with Gordon and Fred?

Why did Gino quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip?

In March this year, Gino took to Instagram to tell his fans he is not going to be making anymore series of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip.

Gino explained that his reason for quitting the hit ITV1 show was down to schedules and contracts, reassuring fans that he remains close friends with his co-stars.

In the video, he said: "Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.

"It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do."

He added: "Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it is very complicated and also because contracts."

Following this, Gino appeared on Good Morning Britain where he explained his reasons further.

"We tried and we got the dates, and then the dates got cancelled", he said on the show: "And then other dates and they got cancelled again. And then I thought I can't do this anymore, this is becoming too stressful, I just don't want to do it."

Susanna Reid quizzed Gino over this reason at the time, saying: "I cannot understand, Gino, why you wouldn't hang out with Gordon and Fred anymore, because that's a hugely popular show, it can't just be dates."

He replied: "The problem is the production company that does Gino, Gordon and Fred, they give you the dates, but then they don't commit to the dates. So for example, next month is May, we should have been all together filming for the whole month.

"In January, we find out that we are not filming in May anymore, we are now going to move in October or November. And for Fred and I, we are like 'guys, we can't do this' because now I've got the whole month free, I haven't committed to anything because I thought we were filming."

Is Gino still friends with Gordon Ramsey and Fred Siriex?

Gino has been clear with fans that his reasons to quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip has nothing to do with his co-stars.

He previously said: "I love the boys, we have a great friendship, so that is not the problem. The problem is contracts, sometimes they get very overcomplicated."

He added: "Different from any other shows, this is not the show where the problem is not the friendship. It's a technical issue."

Earlier this year, Gino explained: "Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract."

When is the Gino and Fred's Road Trip on TV?

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España! started on Sunday 3rd September, and will continue on Monday 4th September.

