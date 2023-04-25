Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

25 April 2023, 12:16

Gino D'Acampo doesn't rule out Road Trip return

Alice Dear

Gino D'Acampo has opened up about the reasons why Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip has been cancelled, and his hopes the show will return in the future.

Gino D'Acampo, 46, has blamed TV bosses for the cancellation of Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip.

The TV chef previously starred alongside Gordon Ramsey and Fred Sirieix in the highly popular TV series which saw them journey to special places.

However, it was earlier this year Gino announced to fans he would not be taking part in another series, explaining that his decision was due to "contract issues".

This week, while appearing on Good Morning Britain, Gino went into more details about why he decided to step away from the show, blaming TV bosses for changing the filming dates.

Gino D'Acampo told Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip could return in the future
Gino D'Acampo told Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip could return in the future. Picture: ITV

Speaking to hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, he said: "We tried and we got the dates, and then the dates got cancelled, and then other dates and they got cancelled again. And then I thought I can't do this anymore, this is becoming too stressful, I just don't want to do it."

Susanna quizzed Gino over this reason, saying: "I cannot understand, Gino, why you wouldn't hang out with Gordon and Fred anymore, because that's a hugely popular show, it can't just be dates."

He replied: "The problem is the production company that does Gino, Gordon and Fred, they give you the dates, but then they don't commit to the dates. So for example, next month is May, we should have been all together filming for the whole month.

"In January, we find out that we are not filming in May anymore, we are now going to move in October or November. And for Fred and I, we are like 'guys, we can't do this' because now I've got the whole month free, I haven't committed to anything because I thought we were filming."

Gino D'Acampo said that the reason he pulled out of the show because of 'complicated contracts'
Gino D'Acampo said that the reason he pulled out of the show because of 'complicated contracts'. Picture: ITV

He put any rumours about a fallout with Gordon and Fred to bed, telling the hosts: "I love the boys, we have a great friendship, so that is not the problem. The problem is contracts, sometimes they get very overcomplicated."

He added: "Different from any other shows, this is not the show where the problem is not the friendship. It's a technical issue."

When asked if the show is over forever, Gino gave fans some hope when he said: "Absolutely not! I never said that, this year and next year it's not going to happen, but if the contract gets right..."

Watch the moment he announced that he was not returning for another series of Gino, Gordon & Fred: Road Trip:

Gino D’Acampo explains why he quit show with Fred and Gordon

One show he has said he'd never do again is I'm A Celebrity, which he won back in 2009.

With the new All Stars series currently airing on ITV1, Gino explained: "I would never do it again, it's pointless, the memories are too good in my mind."

