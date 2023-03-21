Gino D'Acampo reveals real reason he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

By Alice Dear

Gino D'Acampo said he will not take part in another series of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip due to 'complicated contracts'.

Gino D'Acampo, 46, has revealed to fans the real reason he has quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip.

The celebrity chef was part of a highly popular series where he starred alongside Gordon Ramsey and Fred Siriex, a show which saw the TV stars road trip across different parts of the world.

However, Gino has confirmed in an Instagram post that he will not be taking part in another series, putting it down to "complicated contracts".

Gino has, however, confirmed that there is no bad blood between himself and Gordon and Fred, insisting that their "friendship is ver strong".

Gino has revealed he has quite Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip. Picture: ITV

Appearing in a video posted to his social media, Gino explained: "Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.

"It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do."

Gino D'Acampo told fans that his reasons for quitting the show had nothing to do with his friendship with Gordon and Fred. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo

He continued: "Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it is very complicated and also because contracts.

"Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract."

Gino concluded by saying: "So I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead."

Fans of the show have been left heartbroken following the announcement, with one commenting: "Ooooh noooo. I love the three of you travelling together it’s so funny & down to earth 🥲 all the best with your future endeavours & look forward to any of your cooking programmes especially family ones 🫶🫶."

Another added: "Ah no! Sorry to hear that! Thank you for all the brilliant TV & huge laughs! Our favourite show 💫 #legend."

