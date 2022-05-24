Gino D'Acampo hits back at ‘haters’ who criticised him for kissing his daughter, 9, on the lips

24 May 2022, 09:58 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 10:20

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Gino D'Acampo has been defended by fans after sharing a photo of him kissing his daughter Mia on the lips.

Gino D'Acampo has hit back after he was criticised for giving his nine-year-old daughter a kiss on the lips.

The 45-year-old shares three children with his wife Jessica, sons Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and daughter Mia.

Taking to his Instagram account, Gino shared two photos of himself and Mia, one of them laughing together, and another of him giving her a kiss on the lips.

In the caption alongside it, he wrote: "To all the haters out there……yes I still kiss my principessa on the lips, get over it and get a life….. GDx".

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Anyone who says it's wrong to kiss your child on the lips says more about them 🤔 Beautiful picture & a beautiful family 👪 ❤️”.

Someone else wrote: “Always kiss my little princess on the lips ,if people think that’s wrong then there is something wrong with them, gorgeous picture Gino 😍.”

A third said: “Go Gino go. What's wrong with showing your children how much you love them!!! 💖💖”

While a fourth added: “Why would you not, yes people need to definitely get a life 😘”.

This comes after Gino hit back at trolls who claimed he was 'weird' for sharing a photo of himself cuddling his daughter back in 2019.

Gino D'Acampo often shares pictures with his daughter
Gino D'Acampo often shares pictures with his daughter. Picture: Instagram

At the time, he shared a video on Twitter where he could be seen discussing it with Mia.

He said in the clip: “Last time I put a picture of me and you in bed giving kisses and cuddles a lot of people they thought it was weird.

“I thought it was nice, because we were cuddling and I love you so much.”

Mia then questioned: “Why did they think it was weird?”

To which he told her: “I don't know, they are the weird ones, nothing wrong with daughter and daddy cuddling in bed right?' What shall we say to these weird people?”

His daughter then responded by swearing at the camera, with Gino then joking: “Mummy's going to kill you!”

