Pointless star Richard Osman announces engagement to Doctor Who's Ingrid Oliver

23 May 2022, 08:07 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 08:56

Richard is engaged to Ingrid Oliver
Richard is engaged to Ingrid Oliver. Picture: Alamy

Richard Osman, who is known for his work on BBC show Pointless, has confirmed he's set to marry actress Ingrid Oliver.

A congratulations are in order for Richard Osman, who has just announced that he's engaged to be married.

The Pointless star, 51, revealed the news in an interview with author Marian Keyes for the Guardian.

Marian asked him: "Is it true you are getting married?", to which he replied: "Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?"

Richard met his girlfriend Ingrid Oliver, who is known for playing Petronella in Doctor Who, at a dinner party in the summer of 2020.

Richard and Ingrid met over lockdown
Richard and Ingrid met over lockdown. Picture: Alamy

The couple previously sparked engagement rumours last month after Ingrid was spotted sporting what appeared to be an engagement ring.

The news comes just weeks after Richard announced he would be leaving Pointless to focus on writing full-time.

He said in a statement: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

Ingrid is known for her role in Doctor Who
Ingrid is known for her role in Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for 12 amazing years."

Richard has recently been juggling his TV work with writing his successful crime novel series, Thursday Murder Club.

He will continue to present his BBC Two show House of Games, which first aired in 2017.

