Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about the future of the hit Netflix show.

Squid Game took the entire world by storm when it landed on Netflix last September, and we've been on the edge of our seat waiting for news of season two.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who had initially intended the show to be a standalone limited series, agreed to write another after its astronomical success.

He has now confirmed to Vanity Fair that the new season will see a return of the deadly games, saying: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

The writer added that he “only has about three pages" of ideas at present, which he intends to turn into a script.

Squid Game season two is officially in the works. Picture: Netflix

As the new series is still in its early stages, he doesn't expect it to be released until late 2023 or early 2024.

And speaking about potential storylines, he added that it would explore “some other stories in the series that have not been addressed".

Teasing that we could find out more about the mysterious Front Man, he added: “For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man.

"So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers?

“And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode."

The new series is set to arrive in late 2023 or early 2024. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game season one follows the lives of a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden strangers who are lured into taking part in a series of children's games in the hope of winning 45.6 billion won (£29 million).

The unfortunate catch, however, is that every player who's eliminated is also brutally killed...

The series became Netflix's biggest show of all time, with subscribers watching around 2.1 billion hours of the show in the weeks after its launch.