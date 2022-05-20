Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

20 May 2022, 12:03

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has opened up about the future of the hit Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game took the entire world by storm when it landed on Netflix last September, and we've been on the edge of our seat waiting for news of season two.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, who had initially intended the show to be a standalone limited series, agreed to write another after its astronomical success.

He has now confirmed to Vanity Fair that the new season will see a return of the deadly games, saying: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.”

The writer added that he “only has about three pages" of ideas at present, which he intends to turn into a script.

Squid Game season two is officially in the works
Squid Game season two is officially in the works. Picture: Netflix

As the new series is still in its early stages, he doesn't expect it to be released until late 2023 or early 2024.

And speaking about potential storylines, he added that it would explore “some other stories in the series that have not been addressed".

Teasing that we could find out more about the mysterious Front Man, he added: “For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man.

"So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers?

“And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode."

The new series is set to arrive in late 2023 or early 2024
The new series is set to arrive in late 2023 or early 2024. Picture: Netflix

Squid Game season one follows the lives of a group of cash-strapped and debt-ridden strangers who are lured into taking part in a series of children's games in the hope of winning 45.6 billion won (£29 million).

The unfortunate catch, however, is that every player who's eliminated is also brutally killed...

The series became Netflix's biggest show of all time, with subscribers watching around 2.1 billion hours of the show in the weeks after its launch.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike
Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

The Bill may return to our screens very soon, with a few very familiar faces

The Bill 'set to return to TV' with original cast 12 years after being axed
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

Celebrities

Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

A woman has launched a petition against Tesco self-service tills

Shopper launches petition against self-checkouts at Tesco with 100,000 signatures

News

Jess and Joe won £184 million

Brit couple who won £184 million in the Euromillions go public

Lifestyle

Tourists in Spain could be fined for not wearing a top

Holidaymakers in Spain face fines for taking shirts off and wearing bikinis

News

Dawn Woods was played by Julia Mallam in Emmerdale

What happened to Emmerdale's Dawn Woods and where is Julia Mallam now?
The Queen has transformed into a Connie the Caterpillar cake for the Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is turned into Connie the Caterpillar to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Royals

Here's how much the Gogglebox stars earn

How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?
Paul Sinha has spoken out about an 'unfair' question

The Chase's Paul Sinha forced to explain 'unfair' question after fan backlash
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue floral mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

TV writer and actress Kay Mellor has died aged 71

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye's mum Kay has passed away aged 71

Kim Lee used to date Keith Ape

Who is Bling Empire’s Kim Lee? Star’s net worth and ex-boyfriend revealed

Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

How many episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer are there on Netflix?