Who is Richard Osman engaged to, does he have any children and who is his ex wife?

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver are engaged after meeting in lockdown. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

Who is Richard Osman's fiancée Ingrid Oliver, how long have they been together and how did they announce the engagement?

Richard Osman, 51, announced this week he is engaged to marry his partner Ingrid Oliver, 45.

The House of Games star, who recently announced he was stepping down from his role on Pointless, confirmed the exciting news in an interview.

The TV star, who has two children from his first marriage, often remains tight-lipped about his personal life, but has spoken openly in the past about his divorce, kids and finding love.

Richard Osman confirmed his engagement to Ingrid in an interview this week. Picture: Getty

Who is Richard Osman engaged to?

Richard Osman is engaged to Ingrid Oliver.

Ingrid Oliver is a British actress and comedian, best known for playing Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who.

The 45-year-old has also had roles in Last Christmas, The Hustle and Peep Show.

The couple's engagement was confirmed by Richard in an interview with The Observer alongside fellow author Marian Keyes.

When asked by Keyes: "Is it true you are getting married?", Richard replied: "Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?"

Ingrid Oliver is best known for her role as Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

Does Richard Osman have any children?

Yes, Richard has two children from his previous marriage; Ruby, 23 and Sonny, 21.

Back in 2020, Richard dedicated a Twitter post to his daughter on her birthday, writing: "My daughter is 22 today. She is already far more accomplished than me, and an absolute diamond of a human being.

“And she's not awake yet, so I can get away with saying this.”

Richard Osman has been married before and has two children. Picture: Alamy

Who is Richard Osman's ex wife?

Richard Osman was previously married, however, the identity of his ex-wife is unknown.

They reportedly wed in the 1990s and divorced in 2007.

While very private about his personal life, Richard did tell previously tell The Times in an interview: "When my partnership broke up, I did think, 'Oh God, this is going to be awful'.

"I've seen my kids nonstop. It was quickly worked out it wasn't going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief.

"They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that."