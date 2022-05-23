Who is Richard Osman engaged to, does he have any children and who is his ex wife?

23 May 2022, 13:55

Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver are engaged after meeting in lockdown
Richard Osman and Ingrid Oliver are engaged after meeting in lockdown. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Who is Richard Osman's fiancée Ingrid Oliver, how long have they been together and how did they announce the engagement?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Richard Osman, 51, announced this week he is engaged to marry his partner Ingrid Oliver, 45.

The House of Games star, who recently announced he was stepping down from his role on Pointless, confirmed the exciting news in an interview.

The TV star, who has two children from his first marriage, often remains tight-lipped about his personal life, but has spoken openly in the past about his divorce, kids and finding love.

Richard Osman confirmed his engagement to Ingrid in an interview this week
Richard Osman confirmed his engagement to Ingrid in an interview this week. Picture: Getty

Who is Richard Osman engaged to?

Richard Osman is engaged to Ingrid Oliver.

Ingrid Oliver is a British actress and comedian, best known for playing Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who.

The 45-year-old has also had roles in Last Christmas, The Hustle and Peep Show.

The couple's engagement was confirmed by Richard in an interview with The Observer alongside fellow author Marian Keyes.

When asked by Keyes: "Is it true you are getting married?", Richard replied: "Yes. Exciting, isn’t it?"

Ingrid Oliver is best known for her role as Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who
Ingrid Oliver is best known for her role as Petronella Osgood in Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

Does Richard Osman have any children?

Yes, Richard has two children from his previous marriage; Ruby, 23 and Sonny, 21.

Back in 2020, Richard dedicated a Twitter post to his daughter on her birthday, writing: "My daughter is 22 today. She is already far more accomplished than me, and an absolute diamond of a human being.

“And she's not awake yet, so I can get away with saying this.”

Richard Osman has been married before and has two children
Richard Osman has been married before and has two children. Picture: Alamy

Who is Richard Osman's ex wife?

Richard Osman was previously married, however, the identity of his ex-wife is unknown.

They reportedly wed in the 1990s and divorced in 2007.

While very private about his personal life, Richard did tell previously tell The Times in an interview: "When my partnership broke up, I did think, 'Oh God, this is going to be awful'.

"I've seen my kids nonstop. It was quickly worked out it wasn't going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief.

"They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Plane passengers were sent into a panic after seeing the sign

Gatwick plane passengers panic over prankster's sign that says 'Welcome to Luton'

Lifestyle

BGT fans think they know how Ryland Petty's trick was done

Britain's Got Talent viewers ‘work out’ Harry Potter paper magic trick

TV & Movies

Charles and Camilla are making an appearance on EastEnders

Prince Charles and Camilla will star in special EastEnders episode for Queen's Jubilee

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a shirt from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped blouse from Albaray
Ash Palmisciano has opened up about his mum's death

Emmerdale's Ash Palmisciano shares heartbreak after death of his mum

TV & Movies

Richard is engaged to Ingrid Oliver

Pointless star Richard Osman announces engagement to Doctor Who's Ingrid Oliver
An Ed Sheeran lookalike appeared on yesterday's This Morning

Ed Sheeran superfan reveals she's having a baby with his lookalike

TV & Movies

A woman has asked for advice over her flight

Woman furious as plane passenger 'gives her attitude' for refusing to swap seats

Lifestyle

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993

Hocus Pocus release date officially confirmed by Disney

TV & Movies

The incredible holiday home is situated in Nottinghamshire

You can hire a UK party house with its own night club and games room

Lifestyle

Squid Game season two is officially in the works

Squid Game season two release date teased by series creator

TV & Movies

The vase sold for half a million at an auction

A vase kept in a family's kitchen sells for £1.5 million

Lifestyle

Denise Van Outen split with boyfriend Eddie Boxshall earlier this year

Gogglebox replaces Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall

Gogglebox

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby
Take a look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newly refurbished £1.2million Pickle Cottage