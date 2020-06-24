Gino D'Acampo shares rare picture with wife Jessica and three children

Gino D'Acampo posed next to his entire family. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo

By Alice Dear

The famous chef looked content as he cuddled up to his family in a new snap.

Gino D'Acampo, 43, shared a rare picture with his family this week.

Taking to Twitter to post the snap, the TV chef wrote: "Hi guys, how you doing? The D’Acampo’s send you all a big kiss......GDx."

Gina posed in the sweet picture with his wife, Jessica Morrison, and their three children.

Gino D'Acampo posed with his wife, Jessica, and their three children. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo

Together, the couple have 18-year-old Luciano, 15-year-old Rocco and seven-year-old Mia.

Gino doesn't usually share pictures of his entire family, which made for a nice surprise for fans.

One fan commented on the picture: "Beautiful picture and a gorgeous family", while another wrote: "What a good looking family."

Gino D'Acampo's youngest is seven-year-old Mia. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo

Gino and Jessica married in 2002. Picture: Gino D'Acampo/Instagram

Gino and Jessica have been married since 2002.

The couple are teenage sweethearts and met when they were 18 while working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Gina and Jessica moved to the UK together in 1995 where she is now a full-time mum at home and Gino continues to grow his TV career.

