Gino D'Acampo shares rare picture with wife Jessica and three children

24 June 2020, 11:34

Gino D'Acampo posed next to his entire family
Gino D'Acampo posed next to his entire family. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The famous chef looked content as he cuddled up to his family in a new snap.

Gino D'Acampo, 43, shared a rare picture with his family this week.

Taking to Twitter to post the snap, the TV chef wrote: "Hi guys, how you doing? The D’Acampo’s send you all a big kiss......GDx."

Gina posed in the sweet picture with his wife, Jessica Morrison, and their three children.

READ MORE: Fans rush to defend Gino D'Acampo after he's slammed for 'creepy' photo in bed with daughter Mia, 7

Gino D'Acampo posed with his wife, Jessica, and their three children
Gino D'Acampo posed with his wife, Jessica, and their three children. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo

Together, the couple have 18-year-old Luciano, 15-year-old Rocco and seven-year-old Mia.

Gino doesn't usually share pictures of his entire family, which made for a nice surprise for fans.

One fan commented on the picture: "Beautiful picture and a gorgeous family", while another wrote: "What a good looking family."

Gino D'Acampo's youngest is seven-year-old Mia
Gino D'Acampo's youngest is seven-year-old Mia. Picture: Instagram/Gino D'Acampo
Gino and Jessica married in 2002
Gino and Jessica married in 2002. Picture: Gino D'Acampo/Instagram

Gino and Jessica have been married since 2002.

The couple are teenage sweethearts and met when they were 18 while working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Gina and Jessica moved to the UK together in 1995 where she is now a full-time mum at home and Gino continues to grow his TV career.

READ MORE: Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter reveals she has skin cancer and is having surgery this week

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Mamma Mia might be coming back with a third film

Mamma Mia creator hints at a third film with new ABBA songs

Bobby is Jade Goody's eldest son

Jade Goody's lookalike son Bobby, 17, shares latest modelling pictures

Celebrities

Janet Street-Porter has revealed she has skin cancer

Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter reveals she has skin cancer and is having surgery this week

Celebrities

Alex Murphy has released a statement after she was axed from Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice's Alex Murphy ‘devastated’ as she's axed from show after Joe Swash win
Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Dogs and cats can't eat a lot of BBQ foods

What can dogs eat from a BBQ? Safe and unsafe foods for your pet

Lifestyle

A mum has revealed how she cleans her baby bottles

Mum reveals clever hack for cleaning stubborn stains off baby bottles using rice

Lifestyle

Most theme parks are reopening very soon

Alton Towers, Chessington and Thorpe Park opening dates: When are the theme parks reopening?

Travel

Haven holiday parks have strict new rules

Holiday caravan parks reveal strict new rules ahead of opening on July 6

Lifestyle

The finance expert has warned Brits

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning for British holidaymakers about their passports

Travel