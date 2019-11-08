Fans rush to defend Gino D'Acampo after he's slammed for 'creepy' photo in bed with daughter Mia, 7

Gino D'Acampo has been slammed for an innocent picture with his daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Gino D'Acampo has been targeted by cruel trolls for a cute photo of him and his daughter

Gino D'Acampo fans have rushed to defend the TV chef after he posted a seemingly innocent and adorable photo of himself having a cuddle in bed with his seven-year-old daughter Mia.

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal they already have their Christmas decorations up, over six weeks before the holiday

The This Morning star, 43, captioned the sweet snap: "Morning cuddles with my little Mia, best feeling in the world.......GDx".

Most of his followers rushed to the comment section to praise the photo, with one writing: "So beautiful pic".

Read more: Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

Another added: "She’s so beautiful, gorgeous pic xx".

And a third wrote: "Nothing like cuddling with papa . Every little girls hero".

However, a few people took it upon themselves to slam Gino for the picture, with one even shockingly branding it 'creepy'.

One person wrote: "Why post this pic for the world to see? Your daughter looks topless, you don't know who is seeing this ..... especially she have to go to school, be sensible! IM OUT!"

Another added: "She could at least have a top on I'm really sorry but it's not our fault we thin think the way we do. The world is just so messed."

And a third chimed in with: "Gino I Luv you but this picture is creepy with your daughter in bed."

Thankfully, though, most of his followers defended him - one retorted: "Nothing wrong with daddy daughter photos".

And another wrote: "Why do some people have to make this picture look like something bad?! This is a father that loves his daughter having morning cuddles".

NOW READ:

Joe Swash admits he has tasted Stacey Solomon's breast milk following birth of baby Rex