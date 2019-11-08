Fans rush to defend Gino D'Acampo after he's slammed for 'creepy' photo in bed with daughter Mia, 7

8 November 2019, 12:27

Gino D'Acampo has been slammed for an innocent picture with his daughter
Gino D'Acampo has been slammed for an innocent picture with his daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Gino D'Acampo has been targeted by cruel trolls for a cute photo of him and his daughter

Gino D'Acampo fans have rushed to defend the TV chef after he posted a seemingly innocent and adorable photo of himself having a cuddle in bed with his seven-year-old daughter Mia.

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal they already have their Christmas decorations up, over six weeks before the holiday

The This Morning star, 43, captioned the sweet snap: "Morning cuddles with my little Mia, best feeling in the world.......GDx".

Most of his followers rushed to the comment section to praise the photo, with one writing: "So beautiful pic".

Read more: Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday

Another added: "She’s so beautiful, gorgeous pic xx".

And a third wrote: "Nothing like cuddling with papa . Every little girls hero".

However, a few people took it upon themselves to slam Gino for the picture, with one even shockingly branding it 'creepy'.

One person wrote: "Why post this pic for the world to see? Your daughter looks topless, you don't know who is seeing this ..... especially she have to go to school, be sensible! IM OUT!"

Another added: "She could at least have a top on I'm really sorry but it's not our fault we thin think the way we do. The world is just so messed."

And a third chimed in with: "Gino I Luv you but this picture is creepy with your daughter in bed."

Thankfully, though, most of his followers defended him - one retorted: "Nothing wrong with daddy daughter photos".

And another wrote: "Why do some people have to make this picture look like something bad?! This is a father that loves his daughter having morning cuddles".

NOW READ:

Joe Swash admits he has tasted Stacey Solomon's breast milk following birth of baby Rex

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sheridan Smith is expecting her first child and only announced the pregnancy last month

Sheridan Smith excitedly reveals the gender of her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn
James Martin has lost five stone over the past few years

James Martin's dramatic weight loss after Saturday Morning host dropped five stone
Kate Ferdinand has admitted she is already “feeling festive”

Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal they already have their Christmas decorations up, over six weeks before the holiday
Alison is a huge hit with viewers and will be hosting her own show

Alison Hammond lands her own daytime chat show after impressing ITV bosses
Mathew Horne has gone public with his new girlfriend

Mathew Horne, 41, goes public with Gavin and Stacey crew girlfriend Celina Basisli, 25

Trending on Heart

The new IKEA Christmas advert has been praised

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song
Neil Jones still doesn't know if he can perform this weekend

Will Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones return to dance with Alex Scott this Saturday?

Strictly Come Dancing

One cafe is making an effort to be more inclusive

Cafe replace their gingerbread men with ‘gingerbread gender neutral people’, but not everyone is happy

Lifestyle

Monica and Chandler reunited

Courtney Cox sparks Friends reunion rumours as she cosies up to Matthew Perry

TV & Movies

The Christmas letter has a huge mistake in it... can you spot it?

Furious shopper slams Home Bargains Christmas letter for glaring typo

Lifestyle

Toby Carvery have teamed up with Just Eat

You can now get a roast delivered to your door as Toby Carvery launch delivery service

Lifestyle