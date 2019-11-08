Joe Swash admits he has tasted Stacey Solomon's breast milk following birth of baby Rex

The father made the controversial admission during this week’s Celebrity Juice.

Joe Swash admitted he has tried Stacey's breast milk. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Joe Swash and his other half Stacey Solomon welcomed their first child together earlier this year, baby Rex.

Since giving birth to the little one, the Loose Women star has been breast feeding.

However, it appears it isn’t just baby Rex who has been tasting Stacey’s breast milk.

The father said he had tried the breast milk before from a bottle. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Thursday night’s Celebrity Juice, host Keith Lemon asked: “Is it true you've been tasting her booby milk?”

Joe replied: “I wish mate”.

Host Keith then said: “I thought like father, like son, you were both on one”, before asking: “But you've had a little taste?”

Joe then confessed, saying: "I've had a taste, yes.

“Not directly from the boob but I've had it from the bottle."

Holly Willoughby also admitted that she has done the same in the past. Picture: ITV

Keith Lemon quizzed the star about fatherhood. Picture: ITV

People were left divided by the admission, but fellow stars Holly Willoughby and Ayda Field added that they had tasted breast milk in the past.

Speaking on Celebrity Juice about fatherhood, Joe said he was “loving it”, and that Stacey is “doing really well”.

Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Rex earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Joe and Stacey have been together now since 2016, and live together with Stacey’s other two sons, Leighton and Zachary.

The couple recently sparked speculation they had wed during a holiday to the Maldives after they dressed in matching outfits on the beach.

However, Stacey has since cleared up any rumours as she confirmed they had not wed.

