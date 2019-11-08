Joe Swash admits he has tasted Stacey Solomon's breast milk following birth of baby Rex

8 November 2019, 09:25

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The father made the controversial admission during this week’s Celebrity Juice.

Joe Swash admitted he has tried Stacey's breast milk
Joe Swash admitted he has tried Stacey's breast milk. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Joe Swash and his other half Stacey Solomon welcomed their first child together earlier this year, baby Rex.

Since giving birth to the little one, the Loose Women star has been breast feeding.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon leaves fans convinced she’s secretly married Joe Swash during family holiday

However, it appears it isn’t just baby Rex who has been tasting Stacey’s breast milk.

The father said he had tried the breast milk before from a bottle
The father said he had tried the breast milk before from a bottle. Picture: ITV

Appearing on Thursday night’s Celebrity Juice, host Keith Lemon asked: “Is it true you've been tasting her booby milk?”

Joe replied: “I wish mate”.

Host Keith then said: “I thought like father, like son, you were both on one”, before asking: “But you've had a little taste?”

Joe then confessed, saying: "I've had a taste, yes.

“Not directly from the boob but I've had it from the bottle."

Holly Willoughby also admitted that she has done the same in the past
Holly Willoughby also admitted that she has done the same in the past. Picture: ITV
Keith Lemon quizzed the star about fatherhood
Keith Lemon quizzed the star about fatherhood. Picture: ITV

People were left divided by the admission, but fellow stars Holly Willoughby and Ayda Field added that they had tasted breast milk in the past.

Speaking on Celebrity Juice about fatherhood, Joe said he was “loving it”, and that Stacey is “doing really well”.

Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Rex earlier this year
Stacey and Joe welcomed baby Rex earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Joe and Stacey have been together now since 2016, and live together with Stacey’s other two sons, Leighton and Zachary.

The couple recently sparked speculation they had wed during a holiday to the Maldives after they dressed in matching outfits on the beach.

However, Stacey has since cleared up any rumours as she confirmed they had not wed.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon praised for showing off post-baby body while on holiday with sons

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Sheridan Smith is expecting her first child and only announced the pregnancy last month

Sheridan Smith excitedly reveals the gender of her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn
James Martin has lost five stone over the past few years

James Martin's dramatic weight loss after Saturday Morning host dropped five stone
Gino D'Acampo has been slammed for an innocent picture with his daughter

Fans rush to defend Gino D'Acampo after he's slammed for 'creepy' photo in bed with daughter Mia, 7
Kate Ferdinand has admitted she is already “feeling festive”

Kate and Rio Ferdinand reveal they already have their Christmas decorations up, over six weeks before the holiday
Alison is a huge hit with viewers and will be hosting her own show

Alison Hammond lands her own daytime chat show after impressing ITV bosses

Trending on Heart

The new IKEA Christmas advert has been praised

IKEA’s first Christmas advert hailed 'the best ever' complete with catchy song
Neil Jones still doesn't know if he can perform this weekend

Will Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones return to dance with Alex Scott this Saturday?

Strictly Come Dancing

One cafe is making an effort to be more inclusive

Cafe replace their gingerbread men with ‘gingerbread gender neutral people’, but not everyone is happy

Lifestyle

Monica and Chandler reunited

Courtney Cox sparks Friends reunion rumours as she cosies up to Matthew Perry

TV & Movies

The Christmas letter has a huge mistake in it... can you spot it?

Furious shopper slams Home Bargains Christmas letter for glaring typo

Lifestyle

Toby Carvery have teamed up with Just Eat

You can now get a roast delivered to your door as Toby Carvery launch delivery service

Lifestyle