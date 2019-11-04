Stacey Solomon leaves fans convinced she’s secretly married Joe Swash during family holiday

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have sparked speculation they have finally married. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Have Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash finally tied the knot?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are currently enjoying a family holiday in the Maldives, but their trip has become rife with marriage speculation.

The Loose Women star, 30, and her partner Joe, 37, caused many fans to believe they had wed in secret after sharing a picture of their family on the beach in matching outfits.

In the snap, Stacey and Joe posed in matching blue ensembles, while Stacey’s sons Leighton, 7, Zachary, 11, and baby Rex dressed in matching blue suits.

Joe, Stacey, and the children dressed in matching outfits. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey captioned the image with: “Sunsets and smiles. I finally got a picture of us all, had the best night with my favourite humans.

“Watching the sun go down, playing add on the beach, stuffing our faces and dancing to our favourite songs.

“Boys I love you more than you could ever know... Too the moon and stars and back again times infinity.”

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have been dating since 2016. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The romantic setting and smart outfits led many to believe the couple may have secretly tied the knot on their trip.

One fan asked: "Is this a wedding pic?”, while another added: “Did you get married?!"

Another added: “Aw fab... thought this was a wedding pic."

The family were enjoying some time together on their luxurious Maldives holiday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

While many people speculated that Stacey and Joe have married, others have used their social media detective skills to insist otherwise.

One person pointed out that Stacey was not wearing a ring in any of the other family photos, and so the matching outfits could just be for a family night out.

Earlier this year, Stacey confessed that she did want to marry Joe, but isn’t fussed on a big wedding.

Writing in her new magazine column, she said in October: “I want an engagement ring, but I'm not bothered about getting married.

"Neither of us are! I have those weird preset ideas that I should get married and have a big white dress but it's not the be all and end all. We have our family, we're together, we're practically married in our opinion.

"That piece of paper for us isn't something we feel we need right now."

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon welcomed their first baby together, Rex, earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The couple first started dating in 2016 and Joe has since moved in with Stacey and her two sons from previous relationships.

Earlier this year, Stacey and Joe welcomed their first baby together, Rex.

