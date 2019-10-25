Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself after she’s criticised for weaning baby Rex ‘too early’

25 October 2019, 10:52

Stacey Solomon has hit back at ‘mum shamers’ after she was criticised for weaning baby Rex.

Since giving birth to baby Rex five months ago, Stacey Solomon has been very honest about her life as a busy mum-of-three.

And the Loose Women presenter was celebrating a milestone this week as she revealed her youngest son had grown his first tooth.

Sharing a photo of herself and her baby - who she shares with Joe Swash - Stacey wrote: "Houston we have a tooth 🦷 I can’t believe it, actually I can we are quite a teethy family 😂😂 can you see it?

The 30-year-old added: “I’m a little bit emotional because it’s like he’s entered into the next phase of baby so quickly 😭 But I’m also really excited to put that tooth to work and start giving him solids, I think I’ll give it a go this weekend 😬”

But while many fans couldn’t wait to praise Stacey on the adorable snap, it seems as though some followers couldn’t help but criticise her decision to begin weaning baby Rex.

Read More: Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram

Sharing a message on her Insta Stories, she said: “Okay so now I feel like I have to explain myself to those people here goes.”

“I said 'I think I might give weaning a go this weekend.' Some people seem to think that means I’m going to feed my baby if he’s not ready… no.

Read More: Stacey Solomon speaks out on friends selling stories on her amid Coleen Rooney 'Wagatha Christie' Twitter spat

"I always have and always will get the right advise and then make my decision because that’s exactly what it is, my decision.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters
Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters. Picture: Instagram

“You can rest assured that I will never do anything that compromises my baby. Everything I ever do is in his best interest."

She added: "Please think about what you’re saying because there are lots of women out there who made their own decisions for whatever reasons and you’re making them feel bad. We already feel guilty enough, we don’t need more to add to the guilt train.”

Stacey - who is also mum to sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven - then went on to say she didn’t expect to receive so much criticism when she uploaded the shot of baby Rex.

“I only wanted to share a picture of his first tooth because I was really, really proud of it,” she told her fans.

“I feel like I said I’m off to KFC to buy him a bargain bucket to celebrate.”

The star then added she is going to start weaning soon along with her friend who’s a child nutritionist, to make sure it’s “fun and safe”.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey admitted Joe's stopped her from putting a few things on her Instagram

Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram
Mariah Carey will star in the 2019 Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts
Barbara Windsor made an appearance at London's West End

Barbara Windsor delights fans as she makes rare public appearance at Les Mis musical
Jeff admitted his marriage was in need of repair

Jeff Brazier admits marriage to Kate Dyer is on the rocks as they unfollow each other on Instagram
Little Mix have cancelled six of their shows

Little Mix announce cancellation of Australia and New Zealand tour dates to 'record new music'

Trending on Heart

Adele looked sensational as she partied with Drake on his birthday

Adele looks sensational as she shows off slimmed down new figure at Drake’s birthday bash

Music

It is not yet known whether the rest of the cast will return

Lizzie McGuire cast share first behind the scenes picture of reboot

TV & Movies

QuickQuid are closing in the UK

Payday lender QuickQuid to close amid thousands of customer complaints

Lifestyle

You can now book into a silent hair appointment

You can now book yourself a silent hair appointment, perfect for all those people who hate small talk

Lifestyle

The Chase viewers branded the question "harsh"

The Chase viewers outraged as they’re convinced ‘butt dial’ question was wrong

TV & Movies