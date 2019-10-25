Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself after she’s criticised for weaning baby Rex ‘too early’

Stacey Solomon has hit back at ‘mum shamers’ after she was criticised for weaning baby Rex.

Since giving birth to baby Rex five months ago, Stacey Solomon has been very honest about her life as a busy mum-of-three.

And the Loose Women presenter was celebrating a milestone this week as she revealed her youngest son had grown his first tooth.

Sharing a photo of herself and her baby - who she shares with Joe Swash - Stacey wrote: "Houston we have a tooth 🦷 I can’t believe it, actually I can we are quite a teethy family 😂😂 can you see it?

The 30-year-old added: “I’m a little bit emotional because it’s like he’s entered into the next phase of baby so quickly 😭 But I’m also really excited to put that tooth to work and start giving him solids, I think I’ll give it a go this weekend 😬”

But while many fans couldn’t wait to praise Stacey on the adorable snap, it seems as though some followers couldn’t help but criticise her decision to begin weaning baby Rex.

Read More: Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram

Sharing a message on her Insta Stories, she said: “Okay so now I feel like I have to explain myself to those people here goes.”

“I said 'I think I might give weaning a go this weekend.' Some people seem to think that means I’m going to feed my baby if he’s not ready… no.

Read More: Stacey Solomon speaks out on friends selling stories on her amid Coleen Rooney 'Wagatha Christie' Twitter spat

"I always have and always will get the right advise and then make my decision because that’s exactly what it is, my decision.

Stacey Solomon has hit back at her haters. Picture: Instagram

“You can rest assured that I will never do anything that compromises my baby. Everything I ever do is in his best interest."

She added: "Please think about what you’re saying because there are lots of women out there who made their own decisions for whatever reasons and you’re making them feel bad. We already feel guilty enough, we don’t need more to add to the guilt train.”

Stacey - who is also mum to sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven - then went on to say she didn’t expect to receive so much criticism when she uploaded the shot of baby Rex.

“I only wanted to share a picture of his first tooth because I was really, really proud of it,” she told her fans.

“I feel like I said I’m off to KFC to buy him a bargain bucket to celebrate.”

The star then added she is going to start weaning soon along with her friend who’s a child nutritionist, to make sure it’s “fun and safe”.