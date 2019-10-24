Exclusive

Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram

24 October 2019, 19:00

Stacey admitted Joe's stopped her from putting a few things on her Instagram
Stacey admitted Joe's stopped her from putting a few things on her Instagram.
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Loose Women panellist spoke out about social media and how her young sons sometimes get embarrassed by her posts.

Stacey Solomon is a force to be reckoned with at the moment, having only given birth to her third son a few months ago, she's already working on a number of projects and is back on ITV's Loose Women as a panellist.

The just-turned 30-year-old spoke to Heart.co.uk from the swanky Hoxton Hotel, where she was celebrating the launch of her newest collection with Primark.

Stacey's latest collection with Primark has been a hit
Stacey's latest collection with Primark has been a hit.

The mum-of-three is happily engaged to fellow ITV presenter Joe Swash, 37, and the pair's life with their son Rex and Stacey's sons from a previous relationship, Leighton, seven and Zach, 11, is often documented on her social media for the world to see.

We discussed how Stacey's a huge inspiration and is highly relatable for a lot of young mums out there, but she did admit that she frequently has to consult with the family before posting anything.

Stacey explained that although her middle son Leighton loves being all over the internet " I will always ask them [about posting], which is why there's not as many posts about Zach.

"I’ll ask him and he’ll say 'no mum I don't like that one' and I won't put it up."

Stacey often posts her sons on social media but she make sure they're comfortable with it first
Stacey often posts her sons on social media but she make sure they're comfortable with it first.

On why she does this, Stacey said: "I’ve explained to them that actually a lot of people will see it, it might end up on the internet or in the press and it’ll be there forever"

"I do have those conversations cause I don't ever want them to turn around and be like 'we didnt know that was there mum'".

When asked if her sons are on social media themselves, Stacey said: "No, I don’t think they need it, they don't need it at all".

Nowadays, a lot of children are already on social media by the time they've reached high school, but despite Stacey's eldest, Zach, being 11 and in year 7 of high school, he won't be signing up to Snapchat or Instagram anytime soon.

The family often post cute selfies together
The family often post cute selfies together.

Stacey explained that she doesn't think her sons should even consider social media until they've finished school, which will be at least 16 years old: "I think they can get through school, figure out who they are and then they can make their own adult decisions about whether or not they want social media or not".

She spoke about her own experience: "I got it when I was old enough to deal with it, I was like 19 or 20 years old, and at that age I felt responsible and I knew myself more than I did as a teenager.

"I was secure, and ready for a platform like that, I don’t think I could’ve handled it at 11, 12, 13, not at all."

Stacey is famed for her family-centric content on social media
Stacey is famed for her family-centric content on social media.

On the topic of her relationship, and how it can be portrayed through Instagram, the former X Factor star admits that sometimes she can be a bit reckless when posting things.

She revealed: "Its becoming increasingly hard for me and Joe, cause when your whole life is online, and you say something it can easily be misconstrued".

Joe has to remind Stacey not to post things from time to time
Joe has to remind Stacey not to post things from time to time.

Joe even has to tell Stacey not to post things on her social media accounts from time to time: "Sometimes I’ll be filming something and Joe will be like “dont put that up".

She explains that he tells her: "'You know what they’ll say, they’ll say A, B & C'" and that she then tells herself: "'oh yeah, they will say that', but sometimes I do forget and be like 'oh no'."

