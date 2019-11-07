Ferne McCann says she 'has her guard up' when it comes to introducing boyfriends to baby Sunday
7 November 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 7 November 2019, 14:40
Ferne McCann exclusively told Heart that she has rules for introducing new boyfriends to her daughter
Ferne McCann has opened up about dating as a single mum, revealing that she is hesitant to introduce new boyfriends to baby Sunday, 2.
The First Time Mum star, 29, told Heart that she wouldn't want to introduce someone into Sunday's life unless she was sure things were serious.
Opening up about her decision, Ferne said: "I’ve definitely got my guard up, and I am not just going to introduce anyone into my baby’s life.
"I think at first I want to find someone for me, and if he’s my Mr Right and it feels good, then within time I will obviously introduce him to my baby. But I want to keep it fairly separate, because I want to find someone for me."
And speaking about her relationship status, she added: "I really want a boyfriend now, I’m so ready. Dating is completely different now I’ve got a child.
"I can’t just frivolously go on a date, because even just a night out with the girls there’s a lot more planning and I have to get Sunday looked after.
"So dating is interesting, it’s completely different now I’ve got a baby because ultimately she comes first, she’s my priority - but there’s a few guys I’ve got my eye on. We’ll see."
The fourth season of Ferne's ITVBe show, First Time Mum, is out now - and speaking about the new series, Ferne said: "So obviously started off following my pregnancy and when I had a newborn, and basically learning how to be a mother - now it just feels so different, there's a real different edge to this series because now Sunday is walking and talking and very much aware of what's going on.
"So she's like a little character in herself and it's still the highs lows of being a single parent, and everything else in between.
Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is on Wednesdays at 9PM on ITVBe
