TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong announces pregnancy two months after finding love with childhood sweetheart

Danielle Armstrong is going to be a mum for the first time with her childhood sweetheart.

Congratulations are in order because former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong has announced she’s pregnant.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news on Wednesday evening, showing her followers a baby scan photo.

Seen cosying up to her mystery boyfriend called Tom, she wrote: "The Best Part Of Us Will Be You.”

Reality star Danielle later took to her Instagram Stories to give fans more details, as she said: "Hi guys, I just wanted to do a quick insta story obviously the news is now out.

"I and Tom are expecting our first baby together next year. May 2020. I love that it's 2020. Anyway I'm so excited.

Read More: Gemma Collins reveals she 'hasn't stopped eating' since Arg breakup, as she returns to TOWIE

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me messages. I'm actually a little bit overwhelmed to be honest and my phone hasn't stopped. I just wanted to say thank-you. Very exciting times."

She then flipped the camera around to show Tom sitting on the sofa playfully biting her toes.

Read More: Jeff Brazier puts his wedding ring back on amid 'marriage trouble' with Kate Dwyer

Former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann was quick to congratulate her best friend in her own sweet social media message.

Saying Danielle will make an “amazing mummy”, the 29-year-old wrote: “My bestie’s news is out. I can’t tell you how happy & excited I am!

“Sunday is going to have a new little friend. Auntie Dan Dan is going to be Mamma...an amazing Mummy for sure.”

This comes after Danielle - who split from her ex-boyfriend footballer Daniel Spiller back in August - revealed she’d found love with her "best friend of 22 years" in a sweet Instagram post in September.

Sharing a pic of them together on Instagram, Danielle wrote: "Life has a funny way of working out just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet.

"You don't find love it finds you, it's got a little a to do with destiny & fate, and what's written in the stars."

Danielle is following in the footsteps of former TOWIE stars Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh who are both expecting babies early next year.