Loose Women's Janet Street-Porter reveals she has skin cancer and is having surgery this week

24 June 2020, 10:43 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 12:52

Janet Street-Porter made the announcement on yesterday's Loose Women.

Janet Street-Porter has revealed that she has skin cancer and is having an operation on her nose this week.

Speaking on Loose Women yesterday, the 73-year-old said that she found out that she had a basal cell carcinoma - which is a common form of the illness - in her nose three days before lockdown.

She revealed that she originally thought it was a mosquito bite after she visited Australia over Christmas, but that she was later given the bad news by her doctor.

Janet is having surgery on her nose this week. Picture: ITV

Janet told her fellow panellists: "I showed this tiny spot on my nose to a dermatologist and he immediately referred me to a consultant and they said I've got a basal cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer.

"If untreated it could grow. It has to be removed otherwise it's going to get bigger and bigger. Also, I could be left with a very big scar.

"I was about to have it removed then lockdown happened three days before I was supposed to have it removed.

Janet made the announcement on yesterday's Loose Women. Picture: ITV

"I've spent the whole of lockdown getting more and more anxious about it.

"Although it doesn't look any bigger on top of my skin, this kind of cancer grows under the skin. You can't see it and that's what they've got to cut out."

Loose Women viewers rushed to send their well-wishes to Janet, with one writing: "Hi Janet, good luck with the BCC op. Glad you caught it quite early. "

Another added: "All the very best for tomorrow Janet. xx."

