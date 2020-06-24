Dancing On Ice's Alex Murphy ‘devastated’ as she's axed from show after Joe Swash win

Dancing On Ice professional Alex Murphy has revealed she has been sacked from Dancing On Ice.

Professional skater Alex Murphy has said she is heartbroken after being axed from Dancing On Ice.

The ITV star won the show earlier back in January alongside Joe Swash.

Announcing the shock news in a lengthy Instagram post, Alex admitted she was ‘bewildered’ by her contract being terminated.

She wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I release the following statement:

"For the last three years, Dancing On Ice has not only been my job, but also what I considered to be my family.

"I am broken hearted to announced that I have recently been informed that I will not be re-contracted for Dancing On Ice 2021 series.

Read More: A Chicken Run sequel is coming to Netflix 20 years after the original

"This decision has come as a huge shock to me. I absolutely love the show and had hoped to go back for 2021. I have been left feeling bewildered, lost, and devastated.

"I am so grateful for the three years that I had on this incredible show and I will wholeheartedly miss everyone and everything about it.

"Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future.

The skater went on to thank her fellow DOI stars, as she added: "Thank you so much to all my colleagues at DOI and most importantly the viewers for the constant support and love that you have shown me the last 3 years.

Read More: Stacey Solomon posts rare photo of Joe Swash and eldest son Harry in adorable tribute

"It was an incredible part of my life and though it is ending sooner than I would have liked, I am so grateful for the memories."

And it looks as though Alex’s followers were equally as stunned, as former winner James Jordan commented: “Wow! Shocked, hope you are ok.|

DOI judge Ashley Banjo wrote: “Can’t believe that…,” while last year’s contestant Lisa Georgie added: “OMG - I can’t believe that - so sorry darling . Onwards and upwards 💕💕💕”.

Alex was due to be partnered with TV presenter Michael Barrymore, but he was forced out of the competition due to an injury before the live shows.

She then replaced Alexandra Schauman to work with Joe Swash, after Alexandra also suffered a nasty fall during rehearsals.

In 2019, she was partnered with former Westlife star Brian McFadden who was also the ninth star to be eliminated, while she also worked with Kem Cetinay in 2018, who finished in fourth place.

Now Read: How much do the Celebrity Gogglebox stars get paid?