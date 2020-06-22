Stacey Solomon posts rare photo of Joe Swash and eldest son Harry in adorable tribute

Stacey Solomon has shared a photo of Joe Swash and his son. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has called Joe Swash the ‘best role model’ in a sweet Father’s Day tribute.

Following an emotional Father’s Day for many, Stacey Solomon has praised Joe Swash for being an amazing dad to his children.

The Loose Women star shared a photo of 38-year-old Joe alongside his eldest son Harry, who he shares with Emma Sophocleous, and their one-year-old Rex.

In the snap, Joe can be sitting in the middle of 13-year-old Harry, with little Rex on his lap.

Praising her partner, Stacey, 30, wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best male role model our four boys could wish for...

“I know you missed out on so much with your own daddy but you’ve made up for it a million times over with our boys.”

She continued: “You are selfless, kind, caring and have put every cell in your body into raising you boys. I don’t know how we got so lucky.

“Anyway enough cheese for one post 😂 Our taxi driving, Fejka tan loving, window cleaning daddy.”

Stacey then gave a nod to families who may have found Father’s Day hard, as she added: “Thinking of all of those finding today so difficult.

“Also thinking of all of those mums doing it alone. And all of the dads not able to be there when they desperately want to. Love you all.”

And plenty of fans were quick to comment, as one wrote: “Such a beautiful family and a lovely happy ending 🌈💗.”

“Beautiful photo and words @staceysolomon,” said another, while a third agreed: “Lovely photo and lovely post!! 💚 🙌”.

Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton from her past relationships.

While she often posts photos and videos of her sons on social media, Joe's son Harry is rarely seen.

Explaining the reason behind this, Stacey said at Christmas: "All the kids are a massive part of our lives and we love them all equally, and adore them, and behind the scenes we are very much on every stocking, in every book and in every photo.

"But publicly that is not something that I can do and I totally respect that.

"We respect everyone's wishes and we are a blended family and sometimes that is a bit more complicated than it seems."

Stacey Solomon treated Joe Swash to breakfast in bed. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Stacey treated former EastEnders star Joe to breakfast in bed earlier in the day.

Documenting her efforts, the star revealed she had cooked up his favourite morning meal - steak, toast and a fried egg.

Sharing a photo of the creation, she said: "Happy daddy's day Hoe we love you so much 🤍.

"He won't look up and me because he's crying 😂 He read the card first - BIG MISTAKE 😂."

