Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s family house in Essex

Where does Stacey Solomon live? Take a look at her and Joe Swash's house in Essex.

Stacey Solomon isn’t shy when it comes to giving us a peek inside the home she shares with Joe Swash and her three boys.

Taking inspiration from best pal Mrs Hinch, the Loose Women panelist is constantly sharing cleaning hacks and tidying tips with her followers.

But as she prepares to show us even more of her family life on Celebrity Gogglebox, take a look at Stacey, 30, and Joe’s very stylish decor…

Stacey Solomon's living room. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon's living room. Picture: Instagram

Stacey and Joe, 38, moved into their Essex dream home more than 18 months ago, and they’ve been busy putting their stamp on things.

In the living room, there is built-in shelving surrounding the television, while her children's toys are stored away in baskets.

Read More: Stacey Solomon hits back after troll accuses her of 'letting Rex eat lipstick'

Baby Rex even has his own ball pool next to the TV, while Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, have enough room to play their computer games on comfy beanbags.

There are also several framed photos and ornaments on display, as well as fresh flowers, which gives it a cosy feel.

Through to the kitchen, and Stacey and Joe have new white cabinets and grey worktops which were fitted in January this year.

Stacey Solomon's kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon's dining room. Picture: Instagram

The modern island unit has two grey stools perfect for family breakfast time, and features two lights hanging overhead.

After cooking up a storm in the kitchen, the family can enjoy meal time in their dining room complete with a large white table and a high chair for baby Rex.

Read More: Gogglebox’s Malone family have two more 'secret siblings' never seen on the show

The striking room also features a beautiful exposed brick wall, which sometimes acts as the backdrop for a family photoshoot.

Stacey Solomon's bathroom. Picture: Instagram

Outside, the family’s neat garden has an outdoor sofa perfect for dining alfresco, as well as a firepit that would make Love Island contestants feel at home.

And the chic decor continues upstairs, as the family bathroom has built-in shelving and a grey bath board which creates the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing bath.

Stacey has also previously revealed her son Rex's nursery complete with pristine drawers and sweet family photos on display

Stacey Solomon's son's bedroom. Picture: Instagram

Rex's bedroom in Stacey Solomon's house. Picture: Instagram

Leighton has also got an incredible room all of his own with a very creative shark bed he designed himself.

Heading into Stacey and Joe's bedroom and things are a little more relaxing. Their pale grey carpets and wooden bedside tables are brightened with green palm leaf bedding.

Now Read: See inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's caravan after they self isolate together