Gogglebox’s Malone family have two more 'secret siblings' never seen on the show

Meet Lee and Vanessa Malone who have never been seen on Gogglebox...

Gogglebox’s Malone Family have been keeping us entertained on the show since 2014.

But while we’ve got to know the likes of mum Julie, dad Tom Senior, and sons Tom Jr and Shaun - and their dogs Dave, Lucy, Izzy and Joe - it turns out there are actually two more members of the family.

Yep, bodybuilder Lee and trained nurse Vanessa are Julie and Tom’s eldest children, but they have never been seen on Gogglebox.

Lee seemingly lives with his fiancée Sarah and runs his own property renovations business.

By the looks of his Instagram page, he is also very into his fitness and takes part in bodybuilding competitions.

He also loves spending time with his brothers and sisters, as well as his nieces and nephews.

Read More: Is Tom Malone from Gogglebox a professional dancer? And which stars has he worked with?

Lee recently revealed he had been forced to postpone his wedding due to the pandemic, as he shared a photo of them kissing along with with caption: “The Malone Postponement”

Vanessa is an NHS nurse and proud mum to two children.

She recently shared a post to her Instagram celebrating International Nurses Day, as she penned: “Happy international nurses day to all of my wonderful friends and colleagues!

The Malone family have been on Gogglebox since 2014. Picture: Channel 4

“I am so proud of my team, I am proud of the NHS and I am proud of myself.

“Nursing through this pandemic so far has been a challenge both physically and mentally but we can do this 💪🏻

Read More: See inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's caravan after they self isolate together

“I am also proud of all the nurses who have been redeployed from other wards onto our unit, you have have been a huge asset to our team ❤️ thank you!!! 💙 Proud to be a nurse”.

Julie previously revealed Vanessa had moved in with the family so she can continue working through the pandemic.

In a post shared on the family's official Twitter account, the mum of four was forced to defend herself after she was accused of flouting the lockdown rules.

She said: "Just going to put this out there so we are all up to date, I know the social distancing rules too, I love my Grandkids, I would never put them or anyone else’s health in danger.

"My daughter and her children live with us, so she can go to work as a nurse."

Now Read: Who are The Malone family from Gogglebox and how many dogs do they have?