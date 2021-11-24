Gordon Ramsay reacts in horror at full English Breakfast loaf recipe idea

24 November 2021, 15:01

Gordon Ramsay has savaged an online recipe
Gordon Ramsay has savaged an online recipe. Picture: TikTok @gordonramsayofficial/ @foodmadesimple
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has shared his opinion on the very unusual 'breakfast loaf' recipe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gordon Ramsay is never one to hold back his opinions when it comes to food.

And if you follow him on social media, you’ll know the straight-talking chef spends a lot of his time critiquing some of the more unusual recipes on the internet.

His latest reaction is to an 'English Breakfast loaf' which is a layered dish with bacon, toast, sausages and mushrooms, encased in bread.

Seen speaking alongside the ‘Food Made Simple’ recipe, Gordon, 55, tells the camera: “Please stop the cooking, because everybody is looking.

“And that looks like a pile of…”

The video conveniently stops right before he is about to swear, but many people agreed the loaf wouldn’t be their first choice for breakfast.

“I’m actually laughing, tell em Gordon,” said one person.

Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery food critique
Gordon Ramsay is known for his fiery food critique. Picture: Alamy

Another wrote: “He isn’t wrong,” while a third added: “Oh boy it’s like the raided the cupboard and fridge and piled it all in.”

But many actually disagreed and thought the dish looked pretty good, with someone commenting: “He was going to say a pile of super good food…”

“That honestly doesn’t look half bad,” wrote another, while a third added: “So we all agree the food actually looks good.”

The original user who created the video even hit back, writing: “Don’t pretend you aren’t making this right now.”

But it looks like many fans were distracted by Gordon’s singing in the clip, with many suggesting he has a change of career.

Bruno Major - who sung the original soundtrack to the clip called Nothing - told Ramsay: "Gordon you sing it better than me."

The Hells Kitchen star later agreed: "Maybe if this chef thing doesn't work out I'll be a singer..."

He's not the only creative member of the Ramsay family, as Gordon's daughter Tilly is currently competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

