Who is Tilly Ramsay? Age, boyfriend and job revealed

Who is Tilly Ramsay? Picture: Instagram/Tilly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay is competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - here's your need-to-know on the TV presenter and chef.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally back, and we're so excited to get to know this year's cohort of celebs.

One of those taking part this year is Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, who is the second-eldest daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Speaking about her Strictly role, Tilly said in a statement: "I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!"

Here's your need-to-know on her...

Tilly Ramsay is a contestant on Strictly 2021. Picture: BBC

Who is Tilly? What's her age and job?

Tilly was born on 8 November 2001, making her 19 years old.

She works as a television presenter, chef, and social media influencer - and is perhaps best known for fronting CBBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.

Tilly has also made appearances on This Morning, Blue Peter, Master Chef Junior, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

She recently announced that she'd be appearing on Stricktly 2021 on Instagram, writing: "So excited and grateful to to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021!! This is going to be my biggest challenge yet but I can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and join the Strictly family."

What happened with Tilly and Gino D'Campo's son Luciano? Did they date?

Rumours circulated that Tilly was dating Gino D'Campo's son Luciano in 2019, with the pair apparently meeting when their dads starred together in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

It was reported that the pair went out on a dinner date, and Ramsay described the situation as a 'nightmare' during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The romance was revealed in an episode of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, when Luciano revealed he was with Tilly while FaceTiming Gino.

Gordon then exclaimed: "What the hell? Tilly! What are you doing, Matilda?!"

Tilly put an end to dating rumours in 2019, however, posting a picture of her and her then-boyfriend.

Does Tilly Ramsay have a boyfriend now?

We don't know if Tilly currently has a boyfriend, as she hasn't posted a relationship update in quite a while.

What's Tilly Ramsay's Instagram name?

You can follow her on Instagram @tillyramsay.